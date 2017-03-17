The Celtic Returns to Downtown Denver Just in Time for St. Paddy's Day

Celtic on Market will have an easy anniversary date to remember. Facebook/ Celtic on Market

The Celtic Tavern and its sister pub, Delaney's, closed last September at 18th and Blake Streets, victims of redevelopment on a stretch that will soon become the Dairy Block, with a hotel, restaurants and shops set to spring up soon. But the Celtic didn't disappear for good; instead, owner Noel Hickey moved his Irish tavern just a few blocks away, to 1400 Market Street, and will reopen today at 5 p.m. as Celtic on Market.

Hickey took over the space that was once occupied by Buca di Beppo and was also briefly a cannabis dispensary. There will be a different kind of green beginning this afternoon as Celtic on Market helps Denver celebrate St. Patrick's Day with corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, and plenty of stout flowing from the brand-new taps.

After today, the Celtic will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., with off-track betting until 10 p.m. daily.

It came down to the wire as to whether the Celtic would open in time for St. Paddy's, but in the end, the luck of the Irish came through.

