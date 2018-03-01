Andrea Frizzi Converts Boulder's Da Lupo to a Second Vero

Walk the Larimer Street block between 26th and 27th streets and you’ll almost certainly run into Andrea Frizzi, owner of Italian restaurant Il Posto and Vero, the pizzeria that holds down a space inside the Denver Central Market. Frizzi has become a sort of unofficial mayor of RiNo, kissing cheeks of neighbors and waving to passersby as he puffs on a cigar on his restaurant's patio. And while he’s very much rooted in the neighborhood — “I love it; it’s like an Italian market,” he says — he’s beginning an expansion of his pizzeria that will take him first to Boulder and then beyond the metro area.

“Denver has been so good to me. I’m trying to put my foot quietly in Boulder and see if I can be part of the scene,” he says.

Late last year, Frizzi took over Pizzeria Da Lupo, a strip-mall joint at 2525 Arapahoe Avenue that came online in Boulder during the pizza boom of 2010. Owner Ken Wolf had planned to have Southern chef Matt Lackey take over there, but when Lackey passed away in a climbing accident, Wolf tapped Frizzi to come in as an owner and convert Da Lupo into Vero.