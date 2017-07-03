Cub's Q Barbecue Food Truck Taking Over Smokin' Joe's Space at Southglenn

EXPAND Cub's Q Barbeque will soon be putting out smoke signals in a new restaurant at the Streets at Southglenn. Mark Antonation

Smokin' Joe's BBQ closed June 30 at the Streets at Southglenn, but the fire won't be out for long at 6955 South York Street. Already Cub's Q Barbeque has worked out a deal to take over the space, and could be smoking meats there by late July.

Cub's Q first caught our attention in the summer of 2015 with a mobile barbecue trailer serving Kansas City-style ribs, pulled pork and brisket from a parking lot at South Broadway and Dakota Avenue. Despite not having a permanent kitchen, the meats were good enough to land on our list of Denver's best barbecue that year. But founders Greg and Linda McCubbin had to move on from that prime Broadway space after it was slated for development (a new Natural Grocers just opened there). We lost track of the big, bright-red trailer, but it turns out that the McCubbins, along with son Michael and fourth business partner Ashley Scott, had been hitting the south metro food-truck circuit, showing up at breweries like Living the Dream and catering corporate events and other big shindigs.

Michael McCubbin says the food won't change much at the new brick-and-mortar. "Our background is definitely Kansas City," he explains. "That's where we're from and where we learned the trade. We've been smoking for more than twenty years."

The restaurant space will receive a minor facelift to give it a Cub's Q personality, and the owners will install their own smoker to ensure consistency. On the food and drink side, they'll add burgers, salads and a full bar.

The original trailer will continue to make the rounds in Highlands Ranch, Littleton and other Denver suburbs, Michael says, adding that they've also purchased a second rig that will serve KC barbecue in Summit County. It won't be long before Cub's Q fans can queue up for a taste of their favorite 'cue in a sit-down setting.

