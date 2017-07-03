menu

Cub's Q Barbecue Food Truck Taking Over Smokin' Joe's Space at Southglenn

Sazza Hits the Stanley Marketplace with Salads, Pizza and Sustainability


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Cub's Q Barbecue Food Truck Taking Over Smokin' Joe's Space at Southglenn

Monday, July 3, 2017 at 6:50 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Cub's Q Barbeque will soon be putting out smoke signals in a new restaurant at the Streets at Southglenn.EXPAND
Cub's Q Barbeque will soon be putting out smoke signals in a new restaurant at the Streets at Southglenn.
Mark Antonation
A A

Smokin' Joe's BBQ closed June 30 at the Streets at Southglenn, but the fire won't be out for long at 6955 South York Street. Already Cub's Q Barbeque has worked out a deal to take over the space, and could be smoking meats there by late July.

Related Stories

Cub's Q first caught our attention in the summer of 2015 with a mobile barbecue trailer serving Kansas City-style ribs, pulled pork and brisket from a parking lot at South Broadway and Dakota Avenue. Despite not having a permanent kitchen, the meats were good enough to land on our list of Denver's best barbecue that year. But founders Greg and Linda McCubbin had to move on from that prime Broadway space after it was slated for development (a new Natural Grocers just opened there). We lost track of the big, bright-red trailer, but it turns out that the McCubbins, along with son Michael and fourth business partner Ashley Scott, had been hitting the south metro food-truck circuit, showing up at breweries like Living the Dream and catering corporate events and other big shindigs.

Michael McCubbin says the food won't change much at the new brick-and-mortar. "Our background is definitely Kansas City," he explains. "That's where we're from and where we learned the trade. We've been smoking for more than twenty years."

The restaurant space will receive a minor facelift to give it a Cub's Q personality, and the owners will install their own smoker to ensure consistency. On the food and drink side, they'll add burgers, salads and a full bar.

The original trailer will continue to make the rounds in Highlands Ranch, Littleton and other Denver suburbs, Michael says, adding that they've also purchased a second rig that will serve KC barbecue in Summit County. It won't be long before Cub's Q fans can queue up for a taste of their favorite 'cue in a sit-down setting.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Smokin' Joes BBQ - Closed
More Info
More Info

6955 S. York St.
Centennial, CO 80122

303-794-5400

smokinjoesbbqdenver.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >