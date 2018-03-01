Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in February 2018

February's restaurant and bar openings were nothing if not unique and entertaining. Kicking things off was Chubby Cattle, a Chinese hot pot restaurant blending traditional food with a high-tech ordering and delivery system. Cold ingredients come by on a refrigerated conveyor belt, an electric train brings other dishes and customers tap out their orders on touch-pad menus. Later in the month, Stem Ciders unveiled its spacious new farmhouse eatery and cider brewing facility, combining wood-fired cooking with Spanish and Portuguese menu influences — all on a Lafayette hilltop that will soon be planted with an apple orchard and vegetable gardens. Also adding something a little different was Julep, which delves deep into Southern culinary history to offer pork-and-oyster sausage, grits topped with deviled snails and a killer fried bologna sandwich stuffed with housemade meat.

Closings were few and far between in February, although the loss of the Wazee Supper Club in LoDo marked the end of a slow decline for an old favorite that had served pizza and beer for more than forty years. A new French restaurant called Morin will soon arise in its place, ushering in a new era at the corner of 15th and Wazee Streets.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for February 2018: