Exploring Havana: Cameron Loco Is Crazy for Shrimp

El Camaron Loco at 513 Havana Street is a heavy-duty sensory experience not just for your tastebuds, but for your eyes, ears and nose, too. You can see this beach-themed eatery from far down the road, no matter which way you’re driving on Havana. You’ll first be tipped off by the tall palm trees in the parking lot all around the restaurant, but the tropical motif continues inside, where you'll be surrounding by a sapphire world of nautical decor.

Three steps beyond the entrance hangs an enormous, overwhelming menu cascading with seafood and other Mexican specialties. With 113 dishes offered, even the most decisive customers will pause longer than usual, if for no other reason than to take in the photographs of platters mounded with shrimp, whole fish, bright produce and vivid sauces. Most of it's in Spanish, but there's also a paper menu in English. The pressure's on, since a cashier standing beneath that colorful roster waits for you to make up your mind. In the likely situation that you’ll need help making your entree choice, the house "Favorite" dishes (which probably means “most popular” here) are marked on the menu in red, but that only narrows it down to about the same number of main dishes you’d see on a typical menu at any other restaurant.

I opted for the Favorite camarones rellenos ($14.95), a plateful of bacon-wrapped shrimp, cheese and ham, melty and glistening with every bite. (What’s not to love about that? Relleno means "stuffed" or "filled," and these deep-fried orbs were oozing white queso.) The dish comes with a side of barbecue sauce; a lettuce, tomato and avocado salad; and a side of white rice speckled with peas, carrots and tiny shrimp. The sides seem plain but become a much-needed foil for the rich and salty rellenos. The chipotle-flavored barbecue sauce also complements the ham and bacon with a smoky-sweet taste. Shrimp are easy to overcook, so I am always impressed with a restaurant that turns out a perfectly cooked example. Camaron Loco whips up flawless crustaceans — mildly sweet and exploding with juicy shrimp flavor that's thankfully not overshadowed by the savory, crisp bacon exterior.