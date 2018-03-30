Fifteen Collaboration Fest Beers to Seek Out

Collaboration Fest, which has become the state's signature beer festival, takes place Saturday, and the choices this year are nearly overwhelming. The fifth annual iteration of the event includes 123 collaborative beers from more than 200 different breweries, most of them in Colorado, but some from out of state and even overseas. Many of the the collaborative beers are one-off experiments created just for the fest (which takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Downtown), although many have already been tapped at the hosting breweries, or will be in coming days.

This year looks heavy on kettle sours, non-traditional saisons and, of course, hazy New England-style IPAs, but there is also a healthy dose of Belgian styles, like tripels and quads, for a little extra variety. And there are plenty of beers made with herbs, spices and some very, very unusual ingredients. You may have heard, for instance, about a stout made from butter (New Image Brewing and Molly’s Spirits), a golden ale brewed with climbing chalk (Wynkoop and White Labs), and another made with a bunch of snow (Little Machine and Joyride Brewing).

Or how about the What the Duck Five-Spice Gose from Caution Brewing and Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub?