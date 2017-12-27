Tivoli Brewing Brings Back Historic Hi-En Brau With Help From Germany

Since Tivoli Brewing was founded in 2012, the brewery has reincarnated nearly a dozen beers and brands from Denver's brewing history — mostly German-style lagers sold between the 1860s and 1960. Resurrected brews include Sigi's Buck Beer, Bohemia Girl, Jet Malt Liquor and, of course, the Tivoli name and beers themselves. (The original Tivoli Brewing operated between 1900 and 1969, when the effects of a strike and flood put it out of business.)

For his latest new-old beer, though, Tivoli owner Corey Marshall dug even deeper into the past, taking a trip to the Alpine regions of Germany, Austria and Switzerland to learn more about dunkel lagers, brewing traditions and the towns from which Colorado's early brewers emigrated. The Swiss-style dunkel he's brewing is called Hi-En Brau, which was the former Tivoli’s best-selling beer in the early 1950s. It was brewed by then-brewmaster Erwin Welti, who used an old family recipe given to him by his grandfather. Marshall even traveled to Prutz, Austria, where Welti's grandfather was from, and met some of the brewer's descendants.

Darker and higher in alcohol than more familiar Munich dunkels, Swiss-style dunkels take ninety days to make, something Marshall says gives them a smoother character. "In the 1950s, people were drinking a lot of lighter beers, so this was something different, something unique," he explains. "That's why it was popular."