Grow & Gather Brings an Agriculture-Fueled Gathering Spot to Englewood

When George Gastis sold his tech and marketing business, capping off a long career in that industry, he began casting around for a way to upend his desk-bound lifestyle and pursue his passion. "I have European roots, and food was a big part of family and celebration," he explains. "So I thought, how can I get involved in food or agriculture?"

He didn't feel qualified to become a large-scale farmer, but he wanted to do something that would have a meaningful impact on food sourcing and food justice and allow him to share his love for growing food. As he settled into his neighborhood on the border of Englewood and Cherry Hills Village, he realized he also wanted to create a community gathering place like the Source, the Stanley Marketplace and the businesses he frequented when he lived closer to Old South Pearl Street. When his daughter spied a gas station for sale at 900 East Hampden Avenue, he began to form plans to pull all of those goals together; next year, he'll open Grow & Gather, marrying sustainable agriculture, a local market and a food and beverage concept under one greenhouse-adorned roof.

Anchoring the project is a year-round, indoor hydroponic food farm Gastis says will focus on greens and herbs, with other experiments. He's been experimenting with vertical hydroponic systems at home, which he says will alleviate the space requirements normally ascribed to this method of production. That piece of the project will come online first; he hopes to start growing experimentally by spring of 2018, assuming construction goes to plan. Grow & Gather will also encompass outdoor perimeter gardens, and Gastis is laying plans for a rooftop greenhouse, from which he hopes to cull crops like heirloom tomatoes. "It won’t be able to crank a ton out, but we'll have a supply of things you can’t normally get year-round," he explains.