Jack-n-Grill Will Close on Federal Boulevard After Building Sells

What started as a mobile food cart where New Mexico native Jack Martinez sold elote and other New Mexico specialties in a parking lot at 2524 Federal Boulevard evolved into one of Denver's favorites stops for filling and flavorful Southwestern cooking. The brick-and-mortar Jack-n-Grill has been a mainstay on Federal since 2000 — but that long run will come to an end soon.

Martinez is selling the building as part of his recent divorce settlement, according to general manager Tash Rodarte, and the restaurant will close once a sale is finalized. The restaurant itself isn't for sale, Rodarte notes, so the building's next owner won't be able to re-open a restaurant there...at least not one named Jack -n Grill.

Fans of the massive burgers, overstuffed burritos and New Mexico-style green and red chiles won't be left out in the cold, though. Martinez still runs a second Jack-n-Grill at 9310 Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster, which he'll continue to operate for at least the next two and a half years.