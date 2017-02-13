Kitty's South Stripped to Shell That Will Be Filled by Archetype Distillery

What started as the Webber Show and devolved into Kitty's South is now just a shell. Westword

When Wade Murphy and his partners in Archetype Holdings bought the decrepit building at 119 South Broadway that had most recently been home to Kitty's South, they applied to have the building declared non-historic — but also promised to save what could be saved of the hundred-year-old structure, with hopes of turning it into a distillery and community gathering place. Today the former porn palace is stripped down to just the skeleton of its marquee and its exterior shell.

One day, that shell will be filled with Archetype Distillery.

The Webber Show in all its glory.

What remains of the building just celebrated its hundredth birthday. It started out as the Webber Show, a silent-movie house that opened in 1917 with 1,000 seats. The Webber remained a major gathering place in the age of the talkies, and was the first theater in the city with air-conditioning.

By the late ’70s, though, it had changed to Kitty's South, a porn palace that closed in 2007.

The building in late 2015.

Archetype plans to restore the marquee with new translucent facing and install new windows, according to plans filed in November with the city. The owners also envision a lobby, a tasting room adjacent to the distillery, a bottling room and offices. “The plan is not approved yet and is subject to change,” says Andrea Burns, communications director for Denver’s Department of Community Planning and Development.

The city's Landmark Preservation Commission had determined that the structure could qualify for historic designation, but because no one in the community moved to have it designated historic, the building was issued a certificate of non-historic status in late 2015. That would have allowed the owners to demolish it, but instead they kept what they could.

Archetype Holdings paid $2.6 million for the property in September 2015; Michael Chapyak is listed as the owner of Archetype Distillery. The plans identify Architectural Workshop as the architect and Corum Real Estate Group as the development manager.

Murphy did not return calls last week; Chapyak could not be reached for comment. But judging from what's left of the Webber, the show won't go on for many more months.

