Exploring Havana Street: Las Fajitas Cooks Up Shoe-Sized Huaraches

Sweet, fatty, salty, smoky, spicy: It’s not a new Chili Peppers album, but a bite of the huarache at Las Fajitas at 2680 South Havana Street in Aurora. A huarache ($10.50) is similar to a tostada, only the masa for a huarache is thick and lightly fried, resulting in a chewy texture on the inside and a crisp, lightly brown surface that resists soaking up any excess moisture and is strong enough to hold up to a variety of toppings. Huaraches are named after a Mexican sandal because of the dish’s oblong, shoe-like shape. If the huarache at Las Fajitas was modeled after somebody’s shoe, it was probably Shaq’s, because it took me two meals and a snack to finish off the high-top-sized leftovers.

Las Fajitas tops its huaraches with a choice of carne asada, chorizo, carne al pastor, carnitas or pollo, along with refried beans, lettuce and Monterey Jack cheese. A thick shoelace of sour cream is strewn across the top, and the whole thing is served with a side of thick, smoke-forward, crimson salsa. For my first bite, I took just a small sampling of the fried masa base; it was warm and crispy on top, with an inner consistency that was soft and flexible. Yes, it resembled a tostada, but the flavor and character were more reminiscent of a Mexican torta. I proceeded to try the pork, pineapple and salsa toppings individually, which on their own were nothing exciting. But when I assembled a forkful that combined all the elements into one bite, the result was a wallop of flavor, to which my tastebuds repeatedly responded, “Come at me, bro."