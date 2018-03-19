Matt's Big Breakfast Coming to Denver From Phoenix

You don't have to travel to cities outside of Colorado to experience their restaurant scenes; you need only click to the Food Network and see the likes of Guy Fieri extolling the virtues of diners, drive-ins and dives far from home. So even if you've never been to Phoenix, you may be familiar with Matt's Big Breakfast, an eatery that started as a tiny, 800-square-foot joint before expanding with three additional locations, including one at Sky Harbor International Airport. But you'll soon be able to turn off the TV and experience Matt's Big Breakfast first-hand, as founder Matt Pool is looking to come to Denver.

Pool and his wife, Erenia Lara, opened the first Matt's Big Breakfast in 2004, becoming so popular that they eventually had to move into a bigger space on the same block. The draw is nothing fancy or newfangled, just a surprisingly compact menu of familiar food. "Our goal has always been classic breakfast," Pool explains. "We use extra-virgin olive oil, butter, organic milk, cage-free eggs."

EXPAND Matt's Big Breakfast is coming from Phoenix to Denver. Courtesy Matt’s Big Breakfast