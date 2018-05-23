Students Run the Show at Sunnyside's Pinwheel Coffee

On most weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m., Pinwheel Coffee, at 3659 Navajo Street, is bustling with activity. If many of the people inside look a little young to be patrons, it's because they're junior high school students — and they're running the place.

Pinwheel opened on Halloween 2017 as an ongoing project of Denver Montessori Junior/Senior High, Golden Montessori and Great Work Montessori, which started by transforming a former art gallery into a coffee shop. Students in the seventh, eighth and ninth grades who elect to take the "Micro-Economy and Coffeeshop" class take charge of the shop's operations. As part of their curriculum, the students learn how to run a business and have a chance to work in three groups: barista, marketing and leadership.

EXPAND A pinwheel wall adds color to the space. Danielle Krolewicz

This spring's students are only the second group to call the coffee shop their classroom, but Julia Richards is hopeful it will grow. Richards works for Great Work Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on Montessori education and helped support Pinwheel's foundation. "This is a great pilot program to see how can we expand the idea of a farm program into something that's more 'real world' right now, that fits better in an urban environment," she says.