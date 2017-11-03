Purgatory Cellars Makes Wine Using Ancient Croatian Traditions

In an inauspicious strip mall in Parker, Croatian winemaker Marko Copic is reviving the ancient practice of making wine in clay amphorae — and the results are exquisite. Purgatory Cellars (18921 Plaza Drive) makes thirty traditional and amphora-aged wines for consumption in its cozy Old World tasting room and for sale at an expanding number of wine and liquor stores along the Front Range. The winery, which opened in April 2015, is poised to take over the adjoining space in the next two weeks to make room for increased production. The new addition will house the largest wooden wine barrel in Colorado, according to Copic.

Don’t be fooled by the bland strip mall store-front facade. The interior space, with its exposed brick and stone walls, wooden furniture, large oak barrels and antique wine press from Croatia, will charm you, as will Copic and his wife, Ivanka. The couple and their two children came to Colorado and toured the state looking to buy a winery, but instead opted to build their own in Parker with business partner Gary Tassler, naming it after Purgatory, the abandoned mining town in western Colorado.

This is an amphora, and it's filled with fermenting wine. Krista Kafer