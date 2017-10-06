Cider and Bluegrass Come Together at the Quickly Growing Stem

Stem Ciders, at 2811 Walnut Street in RiNo, is hosting its annual Cider Grass fall festival from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday, October 7. No, not that kind of grass; Stem Ciders is a family-friendly craft cider maker. Grass, as in bluegrass music, will play live all day, with six Colorado bands taking the stage, delicious eats from food truck partners, face painting and games for kids, and best of all, some of the tastiest hard cider I’ve ever had.

Tickets are $15 and patrons will receive a commemorative glass. Food and cider are extra. Proceeds will benefit the Colorado Mountain Club.

If you’ve never had Stem's hard cider, I recommend first trying the L’Acier. It’s delicate and dry, almost wine-like; it’s a good place to start. The Crabby Neighbor is made from Colorado crab apples and Granny Smith apples. As you’d expect, it’s tart, as is the ruby red Raspberry cider. Don’t be afraid to try the hopped cider. It tastes like sauvignon blanc, not beer. The pear cider, one of my favorites, is sweet but not too sweet. Just watch your intake — cider goes down far easier than beer and wine.