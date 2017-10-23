Cleanse Week Focuses on Employee Health at Steuben's, Ace and Vesta

Over the weekend, employees of the Secret Sauce restaurant group — which includes Vesta, both Steuben's locations and Ace Eat Serve — descended on the Union Square Farmers' Market with company-provided gift cards to stock up on fruits and vegetables. Last week, many of those same employees came together for a yoga class taught by one of Ace's managers; this week, several will gather for an Ultimate Frisbee game. All of these activities are part of Secret Sauce's annual company-wide cleanse, a week of wellness meant to help employees reset and take a break from the typical hard-partying lifestyle of the restaurant industry.

Secret Sauce owner Josh Wolkon says the cleanse is rooted in an annual sober week implemented at Vesta fifteen years ago. "We’ve always done shift drinks as a company, and I was just sort of noticing the adverse affects of that," he says. "One week a year, we had no drinking in the restaurant. It was a chance to take a break, go home early, not keep the bartenders here late, and wake up with more money in your pocket." After a few years, the team added healthy activities: "Bike rides, yoga classes, active stuff to do during the week," says Wolkon.

But as Wolkon and his wife, Jen, morphed their own lifestyle into one more focused on wellness, they began to see more clearly the unhealthy effects that restaurant work could have on employees. "I started noticing how may people go down the wrong path," says Wolkon. "As you get older, you can’t keep living the lifestyle and think you’re going to last, whether that’s alcoholism or general unhealthiness. You wake up at forty, and if you're still partying in this industry, you think, what am I going to do?"