Walrus Saloon Closes After 35 Years in Downtown Boulder

The notoriety of the Walrus Saloon as a Boulder party destination spans time and geography; even as a Colorado State University student and Fort Collins resident in the late 1980s, I would make road trips to Boulder with my friends, filling up on cheap drinks at the Walrus before crashing on the floor of some acquaintance's apartment. But the party has come to an end at 1911 11th Street; the Walrus closed after last call on Saturday, May 19.

The Walrus has been a top destination for University of Colorado students (anyone much over 22 looked a little creepy hanging out there) for decades. Restaurateur Frank Day originally opened the place in 1973 as a dining destination, but it has been primarily a bar since the mid-’80s. Day's current holdings include Stout Street Social, Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails, Humboldt and Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood, and his Concepts Restaurants group also runs the bars and restaurants inside the Hotel Boulderado, but the Walrus was his first.

"It was opened as a San Francisco-style kind of place with stained glass and ferns hanging from the ceiling," Day recalls.