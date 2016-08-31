Weekend Wine Warriors: Seven Urban Wineries for a Vino Tasting Tour

EXPAND Graffiti, monkeys and wine are all the rage at this Denver hot spot. Infinite Monkey Theorem

Sure, Denver is the Napa Valley of beers, but a town can only handle so many suds. So, take a break from brews and explore the world of urban wine this Labor Day weekend? Although Colorado isn't the wine capital of the U.S., quite a few decent bottles have been gracing local shelves. From cabernet to riesling to chardonnay, you can find most of your favorite grapes plucked, crushed, aged and bottled right in the city. Here are seven wineries you can visit over a couple of days — all within Denver city limits.

The Balistreri Vineyards winery. Balistreri Vineyards

7. Balistreri Vineyards

1946 East 66th Avenue

303-287-5156

balistrerivineyards.com

This family-owned winery has taken home numerous prizes for its wines since opening in 1998. One could say the history of the winery dates back to when John Balistreri's family moved to the United States from Sicily in the early 1900s. Eventually they made their way to Colorado, keeping alive their tradition of home-made wine, the perfect beverage both for family gatherings and for serving guests. Because they already had a foundation of loving and creating wine, it seemed only natural the Balistreris would start to commercially produce their vintages right in Denver. Most of the grapes used hail from Colorado, with a select few coming from California. You can taste the Centennial State magic in the riesling, chardonnay, sangiovese, syrah and more. Visitors can come tour the facility and taste the wines seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Just expect to meet John, Birdie or their daughter Julie as soon as you walk through the doors.

The Bonacquisti tasting room. Bonacquisti Wine Company

6. Bonacquisti Wine Company

4640 Pecos Street

303-477-9463

bonacquistiwine.com

In Sunnyside, winemaker and executive sommelier Paul Bonacquisti has been churning out bottles of red and white since 2006. Bonacquisti learned all about the business from his Italian-American father, who in turn learned to make wine from his father. One of the goals the Bonacquisti family has maintained is to keep the wine approachable for everyone. That way, whether you know a little or a lot about the stuff, the staff are there to help. Altogether, Bonacquisti makes ten wines, some from imported grapes and others using local fruit. The Colorado specialties include a malbec, cabernet franc and a blend called Sunnyside Red, which pays homage to the neighborhood and has a fun label depicting the area. If available, make sure to try Vinny No Neck and Bella Risa, two bottles named for Bonacquisti's children. Stop by Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (and make sure to check out the live music at 6:30 p.m.) for free tours, $10 tastings and to even growler fills (take that, breweries!) of your favorite flavor.

Infinite Monkey Theorem founder Ben Parsons inside the winery. Mark Antonation

5. Infinite Monkey Theorem

3200 Larimer Street

303-736-8376

theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

In the wild world of the Infinite Monkey Theorem, wine pours from a series of taps while DJs spin, musicians play live, bachelorette parties go crazy, food trucks line up and vino-loving folk sit back to for a not-so-quiet glass at happy hour. It's fun to say the least, and unlike the other urban wineries on this list, this RiNo venue doubles as a lively bar. Hence the party vibe, the large, open back yard and the comfortable and roomy interior. The original Infinite Monkey Theorem (the second is located in Austin) opened in 2008 with winemaker Ben Parsons at the helm. He uses an array of Colorado grapes interspersed with fruit from other regions as well. IMT makes a handful of varieties from syrah to petit verdot to a sparkling wine called Bubble Universe. You can buy the goods by the bottle, on tap and in some cases, in a can (check out the canned wine dispenser in the tasting room), the perfect package for taking on your next camping trip. All the wine is made right there on site, and even if you don't get in on a tour, you can rest assured you are cozying up to the source. Open Monday-Friday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 2 to 8 p.m.

Doug Kingman pours one of his award-winning wines. Linnea Covington

4. Kingman Estates Winery

800 East 64th Avenue

720-560-7270

kingmanwine.com

We recently got acquainted with Doug and Karen Kingman's winery after two of their vintages won awards at the annual Governor's Cup Colorado Wine Competition this past July. The wine at this small facility proves excellent, and considering most of the grapes are sourced right from Palisade, it's one of the most Colorado of Colorado beverages. The husband and wife team didn't start in the wine business until 2011, a project they took on after retiring: Good thing they did, because that means you can head to the mainly industrial Mapleton neighborhood and try all of the red and white wines when you visit the winery on Saturday or Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. (or by appointment by calling 720-560-7270).

Wine galore at Ryker's Cellars. Ryker's Cellars

3. Ryker's Cellars

4640 Pecos Street

720-437-9537

rykerscellars.com

With one glance at the label on a bottle of 2013 Doggles at this Sunnyside winery, it's pretty obvious that Ryker Brandt loves his dog. It's also apparent he loves wine, a taste influenced from the first sip of Châteauneuf-du-Pape he had while working in Kansas. After that, Brandt knew he wanted to learn more about the stuff. So, he moved to Santa Cruz, California in order to work the harvest by crushing grapes, cleaning the many machines and punching down the skin caps. He left the central coast for Colorado in 2010 and decided it was time to open his own venture, right in the heart of Denver. Now he produces six red wines and one white, and continues to explore one of his favorite things every single day. Meet the dog and the winemaker by stopping by Thursday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., and try one or all of their vintages.

Tasting wine, making sure it's perfect at Spero Winery. Spero Winery

2. Spero Winery

3316 West 64th Avenue

720-519-1506

sperowinery.biz

Clyde and June Spero's venture into making wine started with a plot of land June inherited on the corner of 66th Avenue and Washington Street in 1996. The couple planted grape vines and even harvested some fruit for their wine until they gave up the plot years later. Lucky for consumers they didn't stop making wine. In fact, Clyde has been working with grapes since he was a boy, a skill taught to him by his father Gaetano Spero, an Italian immigrant who came to America when he was 13. Since 1999 the Speros have kept the family wine-making tradition alive, sourcing grapes from Colorado and California. The tasting room is open for free sips of wine on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m., and by appointment.

The downtown tasting room. Wild Women Wine

1. Wild Women Wine

1660 Champa Street

303-534-0788

winerycolorado.com

Though the grapes aren't sourced from Colorado, this quaint winery downtown does ferment, blend and bottle their wine in house. Opened by Ross and Charlene Meriwether in 2008, Wild Women Wine procures pressed grape juice from the Central Valley in California to create over a dozen vintages, as well as fruit wine, dessert wine and port. As a bonus, the husband and wife team will guide interested guests in making their own wines, something you can do solo, share with a friend, or make a whole party out of the experience. Visit the winery for a giant glass of vino or one of the tasting flights, available Tuesday to Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The Meriwethers also sell cupcakes from Dessert Stand, Chocolate Lab truffles and meat and cheese plates to go with the vino.

