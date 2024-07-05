FAN EXPO 2024: Our Favorite Booths, Weird Merch, Cosplays and More

Every year, a host of new reasons to visit FAN EXPO Denver pop up; all it takes to discover it is a ticket and your time. Regulars know that the old standbys that are there — the convention exclusives; T-shirts with new pop-culture references; Wild Bill's refillable soda mugs; a plethora of dice in all shapes, sizes and material; comics and costumes and community and more creativity than a reasonable person could consume without losing their mind. But, you know, in a fun way.
Every year, we show up right as the show opens to wander about and see all the cool things that abound and sometimes astound. One surprise on July 4, the first day of the festival, that wasn't so nice actually had nothing to do with FAN EXPO proper: the closure of the light rail extends up to the stop right by the Convention Center, so if you had plans to use public transportation as many have in years past, better brush up on those bus schedules.
But however you get there, make sure you get there. This was only day one of the four-day convention, which wraps up Sunday, July 7, and there's only more goodness to come. Here's a list of our favorite discoveries on July 4 at the Colorado Convention Center:
The online retailer Novatees offers up yet another terrible option for November. Here's the thing: I might have voted for Heath Ledger, were he still alive. But the Joker? We've already had too many painted clowns in the Oval Office. This does raise the question, though: Where does the Joker stand on the abortion issue? Of course, his position on executive immunity is exactly what you'd expect from a cartoonish super-villain: all for it.
For the second year in a row, Jonthan Garnett's Hall of Justice Comics (10136 Parkglenn Way #109, Parker) is the only local brick-and-mortar store putting up a booth. There are other stores from other states, and the comics retailer presence looks stronger this year than in years past — but they're places from Ohio, New Jersey and so on. The other local shops have given up on the con, at least for now. No Time Warp Comics, and not even Mile High makes the trip. So if you want to buy comics, and you want to buy local (as you should), Jon's your man, with his tiny flag and giant smile.
All the other celebs had their personalized booths all set up and waiting for their appearance, as well as the massive lines of fans waiting to meet them. But headliner Brie Larson wasn't among them. With all the cancellations, we overheard a couple of different groups of fans wondering if that was a bad sign for Brie...but one of the volunteers reassured them that the Captain Marvel star probably had her own room that wasn't ready yet, since her appearance isn't until Saturday, July 6.
To honor both the love of the comic book form as well as History Colorado's upcoming fall exhibit focused on the history of the 1990s, the museum's school programs manager, Josie Chang-Order, dressed up like the irreverent gum-chewing mutant Wolverine intern Jubilee. Pretty cool, but Chang-Order says her costume on Friday, July 5, is really the one that'll blow everyone away. So if you're attending Friday, head over to the Kids' Zone and see what's what.
When you think comic books, cosplay, pop-culture, gaming and more, you, like the rest of America, think of insurance. Right? Well, no...but these lovely people all dressed in red (though one wonders why they aren't wearing khakis) will give you a custom bobblehead. Why? Because "Bobblehead YOU!" is State Farm's new slogan. And even if that's not true, it makes this booth make a little more sense, so we're going with it.
Chewbacca strongly suggests that you indulge yourself in some treats, salty or sweet, your choice. Donuts? Churros? Popcorn? Dippin' Dots? All delicacies originally developed on the far-off planet of Kashyyyk, where the motto is, "Yeah, we have three y's in our name, now buy this $12 funnel cake."
Breckenridge Brewery has been doing custom beer with fan-suggested nerdalicious names for several years now. And the brew for 2024 is a Yuzu Wheat called Brewbacca. It's a refreshing fruity beer with a sweet finish that tastes absolutely nothing like a walking carpet. Though if you drink too much of it, you might feel as though your arms have been torn off in the morning.
The dapper gentleman posing for this photo is Zhenghua Yang, who's the founder and CEO of Serenity Forge, a Boulder-Tech Corridor video game development and publishing studio that says they "create meaningful and impactful games that challenge the way you think." Given the popularity of his booth, that mission statement looks to be doing very well indeed. Home-grown video games that are fun and also thoughtful? Yes, yes, and yes please.
This painting is only one of many by the artist who goes by Bucket and the local Edgewater company Disparody that produces and promotes them at events nationwide. While the above piece combines two fan-favorites with a very Colorado pro-weed message, it's only one of many works that joyfully skewer some of nerd-dom's most beloved characters. The best part of this piece of art is that Luke is still training in the background, and it looks like Kermit and Yoda saved him at least one slice and a crust.
The so-called "slave Leia" costume is always popular — just not always like this. But hell, good for this family for keeping it fun, keeping it real and keeping that tongue firmly in-cheek. Raina (that's the daughter with the mini-lightsaber that may or may not be partially made of candy) is going to grow up with parents who love their fun and refuse to take themselves too seriously — and that's what FAN EXPO and nerd-pursuits are all about. All heart, no shame, can't lose.
FAN EXPO continues through Sunday, July 7, at the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street. For tickets, hours, and more information, see the FAN EXPO Denver website.