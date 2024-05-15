Adult and Cult Legend Ginger Lynn Allen Is Coming to Denver

The fan-favorite horror series Scream Screen always walks on the dark side...and the wild side. This week it has an extra-special treat for those of us on the naughty list, bringing adult/cult legend Ginger Lynn Allen out to the Mile High for a meet-and-greet appearance as well as a screening of one of her films. Often called "The Queen of the '80s" within the adult-film world, Allen will visit both of Scream Screen's usual haunts on her visit to Denver. From 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17, she'll meet fans and sign copies of her films at the Archive Videostore in Aurora, followed by a screening of her satanic-panic '90s movie Mind, Body and Soul at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Sie FilmCenter.
Ms. Allen is one of the legends from the '80s portion of the "golden age of porn," when she rubbed shoulders (and a lot more) as "Ginger Lynn" with the likes of Traci Lords and Christy Canyon. Originally hailing from Rockford, Illinois, the actress originally moved to the West Coast at age twenty to become a caregiver for her grandfather. Needing to support herself and her boyfriend at the time, she found work as a model in the pages of Club, Hustler and Penthouse, which brought her to the attention of the adult industry. Making her debut in 1983, she quickly became extremely popular for her girl-next-door looks and vibe, taking home a bundle of AVN and XRCO awards before leaving the industry in 1986.
After that, she added "Allen" back to her name and transitioned into a film career, putting her likable persona to good use with decades of performances in the "B's." That work has ranged from the USA network late-night-staple series Vice Academy to memorable turns in The Devil's Rejects and 31 by Rob Zombie. She has stayed consistently busy over the years, with occasional returns to the adult world, including stints as a director, her own show on Playboy Radio and even voice work for video games. Rock fans might remember her best as the struggling single mother from the gritty music video for Metallica's cover of Bob Seger's "Turn the Page." But Scream Screen creator Theresa Mercado says this week's screening of Mind, Body and Soul is a slice of Allen at her best.
"I knew I wanted to show one of Ginger's horror films, and Mind, Body and Soul showcases everything I love about her. She's funny, playful, smart and sexy," says Mercado, adding that Allen "shines in this wild and somewhat silly under-seen satanic cult-classic, and holds her own alongside one of the most iconic and outrageous character actors, Wings Hauser."
In the film, Allen plays Brenda, a woman who discovers her boyfriend's more unsavory side when he invites her to a satanic ritual-cum-human sacrifice. When the black mass is interrupted by a police raid, Brenda finds herself the unwilling subject of both a police investigation and assassination attempts by the devil-worshipping cult. In her hour of need, she's befriended by defense attorney Hauser, who also invites her to come crash at his supremely '80s-tastic crib. What follows is a deluge of boobs, pentagrams and general cheese that will delight low-budget horror fans of all ages. Allen powers through it all while rocking early-'90s fashion, fending off Hauser's "advice" and trying to write an expose of her experiences on an adorably huge computer, when not being menaced by goofball Satanists. The agreeably trashy flick was one of several collaborations between Allen and director Rick Sloane.
"Mind, Body and Soul is the only horror film Ginger made with Rick Sloane, who also directed Hobgoblins and Blood Theatre, and whom she had a longtime working relationship with," Mercado explains. "They worked together on five of the six Vice Academy films, some of which were actually filmed concurrently with Mind, Body and Soul." Mercado also manages the area's best physical media depot, the Archive, which is one of two brick-and-mortar stores operated by cult film label Vinegar Syndrome. Vinegar Syndrome and its network of restoration partners are responsible for a slew of Allen's films being re-issued.
"[We've] restored and/or released a dozen of Ginger's films, including Vice Academy 1-3, four of her genre films, four of her adult titles, and New York Ninja, which she lent her vocal talent to as a voice actor," says Mercado. "Needless to say, Vinegar Syndrome is a big fan of Ginger's work across genres."
Mercado met Allen at Joe Bob's Drive-In Jamboree last October, and the rest, as they say, is history.
"I had the pleasure of running into Ginger...and asked if she'd ever be interested in coming out for an event, and she said absolutely!" Mercado recalls. The Archive has stocked up on Allen's filmography for the signing, tracking down several titles that are out of print. She will also join Mercado at the Sie after the film screening for a Q&A.
Fans of the multifaceted star's long, fascinating career won't want to miss the opportunity to get up close and personal, especially as Mercado attests to Allen possessing that rarest quality of Hollywood folk: warmth. "She's bubbly, friendly and just delightful."
Ginger Lynn Allen In-Store Meet and Greet is 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, the Archive, 1431 Dayton Street, Aurora. First-come, first-serve.
Mind, Body and Soul with Ginger Lynn Allen In-Person is 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax. Admission is $20.