 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Opening day for the 2019/2020 Arapahoe Basin season.EXPAND
Opening day for the 2019/2020 Arapahoe Basin season.
Arapahoe Basin / Ian Zinner

Arapahoe Basin Kicking Off A Record-Breaking Season

Lauren Antonoff | October 11, 2019 | 3:22pm
AA

Arapahoe Basin has just outdone itself.

Known for hosting the longest ski and ride season in Colorado, A-Basin aims to be the first to open and the last to close. This year, starting today, October 11, the resort is back after only 99 days since its spring 2019 closure – making this the shortest off-season in A-Basin's history.

“We did this because the snow is really good, our people are anxious and we are ready to go. We thought it would be fun,” says Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin's chief operating officer.

The Black Mountain Express Lift will start turning at 3:30 p.m. today and will remain open until 5:30 p.m., servicing the High Noon intermediate run. Opening day lift tickets are $15, and all draft beers and appetizers will be $5 at the mountain's 6th Alley Bar & Grill. The bar will be open until 6 p.m.

Starting on October 12, the Black Mountain Express will open at 8:30 a.m., including service to the Banana Terrain Park, currently offering four features. Daily lift tickets are priced at $95 for adults, $80 for youth ages fifteen to eighteen, and $51 for children ages six to fourteen with discounts available for military and seniors seventy years and older. Kids ages five and under ski free, but must pick up a free season pass at the Guest Services office.

A-Basin started snowmaking on October 2 and will continue to make snow as conditions permit with the goal of opening more terrain as soon as possible. Gear rental will be available at the mountain starting October 12, with lessons to come later in the season. Additional opening weekend details can be found on ArapahoeBasin.com.

 
Lauren Antonoff is a Denver native dedicated to telling Colorado stories. She loves all things multi-media, and can often be found tinkering in digital collage. She joined the Westword team in 2019, where she serves as the Audience Engagement Editor — connecting people, ideas, and the stories that matter.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >