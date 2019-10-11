Arapahoe Basin Kicking Off A Record-Breaking Season

Arapahoe Basin has just outdone itself.

Known for hosting the longest ski and ride season in Colorado, A-Basin aims to be the first to open and the last to close. This year, starting today, October 11, the resort is back after only 99 days since its spring 2019 closure – making this the shortest off-season in A-Basin's history.

“We did this because the snow is really good, our people are anxious and we are ready to go. We thought it would be fun,” says Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin's chief operating officer.

The Black Mountain Express Lift will start turning at 3:30 p.m. today and will remain open until 5:30 p.m., servicing the High Noon intermediate run. Opening day lift tickets are $15, and all draft beers and appetizers will be $5 at the mountain's 6th Alley Bar & Grill. The bar will be open until 6 p.m.

Starting on October 12, the Black Mountain Express will open at 8:30 a.m., including service to the Banana Terrain Park, currently offering four features. Daily lift tickets are priced at $95 for adults, $80 for youth ages fifteen to eighteen, and $51 for children ages six to fourteen with discounts available for military and seniors seventy years and older. Kids ages five and under ski free, but must pick up a free season pass at the Guest Services office.

A-Basin started snowmaking on October 2 and will continue to make snow as conditions permit with the goal of opening more terrain as soon as possible. Gear rental will be available at the mountain starting October 12, with lessons to come later in the season. Additional opening weekend details can be found on ArapahoeBasin.com.