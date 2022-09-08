Art Attack: Fall in Love With New Gallery Shows and More

Luminade lights up Art RiNo as new murals come to a conclusion, Amber Cobb’s semiotic messages arrive at Meow Wolf, Indigenous art continues to storm Denver galleries, and assemblage brings it at the Curtis Center for the Arts.
Forge ahead and learn about more art around town:
Art RiNo/Luminade
River North Art District
Through September 11
Luminade: Dusk to 10 p.m., through September 10, RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street
As Art RiNo’s six lead artists, who have been working on new murals in the RiNo Art District since Monday, near completion, the week-long celebration is beginning to heat up. One of Art RiNo’s showcase events, Luminade, will light up the river-side RiNo ArtPark after dark beginning Thursday night, with a special lighted art installation by a crew of IRL Art artists. An art walk through the outdoor night gallery commences on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the skies go dark, perhaps to warm folks up for a weekend of finished mural unveilings, parties, DJ sets and a Sunday-night Drink RiNo Bar Crawl. It’s all free, except one big element: Art RiNo’s partnering Westword Music Showcase, kicking off on Friday for free at RiNo venues and finishing Saturday at the Mission Ballroom, with headliners the Flaming Lips, and more. Find showcase tickets at westword.com, and get your complete Art RiNo schedule and map here.
Amber Cobb, A Wink Is Just A Wink
Galleri Gallery, Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st Street
Through November 30
Opening Reception: Thursday, September 8, 6 to 9 p.m.; to attend, purchase a Meow Wolf ticket, $49, for that time period.
Notable Denver artist Amber Cobb takes over the Galleri Gallery space at Meow Wolf Denver, beginning with a Thursday night reception. You’ll have to buy a regular admission ticket to Convergence Station to attend, so plan to hang around the attraction’s exhibits for a while, but Cobb’s show should be worth the expense. For A Wink Is Just A Wink she expresses ambiguity, sensuality and body language using a semiotic typeface composed of amorphous, humanoid shapes to compose gouache paintings and mixed-media sculptures, making for a weird and wonderful exhibition befitting its Meow Wolf setting.
Archive Live: Unpacking the Archives of Devon Dikeou
Dikeou Collection, 1615 California Street, Suite 515
Thursday, September 8, 6 to 8 p.m.
Free
The special guest tonight a Dikeou Collections is none other than Josh T. Franco, the head of collecting at the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art, who believes in the importance of collecting research materials by artists in order to trace and preserve their processes over time. As an artist and meticulous archival collector, Devon Dikeou fits the bill for his talk on the subject, and will offer plenty of fodder collected over twenty years or more for unpacking her career to an audience.
The Red Road Project
Nizhóní Way: New Works by Melanie Yazzie
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Friday, September 9, through December 18
Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, 5 to 8 p.m.
Red Road Project Virtual Artist Tour: Saturday, September 10, noon to 1 p.m.; RSVP at Eventbrite for link
It’s turning out to be Denver’s year of the contemporary Indigenous-art exhibition (and here’s to many more curated in that direction), as a new pair of additions to the roster open Friday at the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park. The Red Road Project documents the collaboration between photographer Carlotta Cardana and writer Danielle SeeWalker, who collect the stories of contemporary Native life in a post-colonial society through interviews, photos, video, archival images and papers in the third floor gallery. One floor down, Melanie Yazzie’s Nizhóní Way sources the traditional and how it shapes the modern Navajo, in a collection of new mixed-media works combining printmaking, painting and drawing. In conjunction with the exhibitions, McNichols will also host the Native American Wóȟopa Market and a Wóȟopa fashion runway show in October.
Out of this World!
Downtown Aurora Visual Art (DAVA),
Friday, September 9, through November 11
Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, 4 to 7 p.m.
Young kids in DAVA’s youth art programs studied biology and astronomy through workshops with medical student Annie Cao and guest astronomer Ka Chun Yu, middle-school youths worked with guest artist Yazz, and high-school students got hands-on with papermaking artist Nistasha Perez and printmaker Javier Flores this summer, resulting in a fanciful show Out of this World! The worlds referenced in the title take viewers through new worlds both microscopic and telescopic, and focused on the present as well as the future. Sounds like fun.
Tiny Treasures: Miniatures and Small Scale Art
Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Friday, September 9, through September 3
Balefire goes small this month with Tiny Treasures, an art show emphasizing the miniature, presented by artists with a penchant for the little things in life. But Balefire’s owner Jamie Hollier has hand-picked some of the regions’s best makers of teeny objects, including felted foxes and inches-wide paintings by Salida artist Karen Watkins, teeny dioramas by Becky Wareing Steele, mini-prints, enamel pins and greeting cards by Valerie Savarie, and more. It’s never too early to be looking for stocking stuffers and little gifts….
Warholics
Rising Gallery, 4885 South Broadway, Englewood
Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, 6 to 9 p.m.
Christian Millet’s Rising Gallery in Englewood pays tribute to the Andy Warhol aesthetic and its relationship to street art with a new show, Warholics. Participating artists range from around the world (RS), across the country (Jeff Skelle, Mr Clever) and in our own back yard (the ever-present Faimworldwide). The exhibition will also showcase a private collection for sale including artwork from Andy Warhol, as well as George Condo, Yoshimoto Nara, Mr. Brainwash, Roamcouch, Pete Street, Onemizer, D’Face, Ben Frost and more.
The Colorado Element
Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden Street
Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, 7 p.m.
Art gym’s continuing exhibition The Colorado Element, a showcase in collaboration with the Colorado Metalsmithing Association (CoMA), wraps up on September 18. But if you haven’t had a chance to view this topnotch collection of metalwork from around the state, the gallery will host a last-chance closing reception of gorgeous jewelry, homewares and sculpture.
Breathe Into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs
September 9, through January 29
Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, 7 p.m.
Don’t imagine that you can float away on a gentle blue wave at CSFAC’s Breathe Into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean. Beneath the tropical flora, folklore, fairy tales and blue skies and water sometimes referenced by the all-star artist roster of Firelei Báez, Albert Chong, Andrea Chung, Maksaens Denis, Hulda Guzmán, Renluka Maharaj, Suchitra Mattai, Carlos Martiel, Javier Orfón, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, María Isabel Rueda and Nyugen Smith, you’ll find stories of colonialism, imperialism, the sugar industry and unwanted ties to the rest of the world. Before the Friday reception, an Afro-Cuban dance performance by Yesenia Selier accompanied by the Cuban Bata drummer Miguelo Valdés will kick things off at 5:30 p.m.
The Nature Mystics: Reenchanting The World
Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut Street
Friday, September 9, through October 8
Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, 6 to 8 p.m.
The subject of nature, as seen through the eyes and aesthetics of eight regional artists, keeps this group exhibition light and woodsy, with creatures cavorting among trees. If that’s your bag, the group won’t disappoint.
Michelle Jader, Destination Unknown
Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware Street
Saturday, September 10, through September 24
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
Michelle Jader’s process begins with a series of photographs, which are then layered in separate acrylic sheets, triggering an otherworldly, sensory impression of movement, as if the subjects were swirling through the mists.
Recombobulation: All Assemblage Exhibit
Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
Through October 29
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
Some of Colorado’s best assemblage (or recombobulating) artists, have been gathered for this exhibition that’s all about creatively combining found objects in pleasing, funny, clever or frightening amalgamations, like a Frankenstein monster. And it’s certain to be a winner, because you don’t have to be highbrow to appreciate these works.
Muebon, Whaam!
Black Book Gallery, 3878 South Jason Street, Englewood
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 10, 7 to 10 p.m.
The Thai urban artist Muebon makes his first solo appearance in the U.S. at Black Book, bringing along his signature troublemaking characters, who are caught photo-bombing the aesthetics of Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Marcel Duchamp, among others, in spray paint and oil works, as well as bronze or resin sculptures. Gotta say, they are pretty cute.
Proembrion, Adimensionalities
Ryan Joseph Gallery, 2647 West 38th Avenue
Saturday, September 10, through October 12
Opening Reception: Sunday, September 11, 5 to 11 p.m.
Proembrion is the alter-ego moniker of Polish artist Krzysztof Syruć, who started out a graffitist before applying theory from his architectural training to add dimensionality to his basic compositions. See the result, which appears unstructured but isn’t, at Ryan Joseph Gallery.
