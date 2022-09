Art Attack: Fall in Love With New Gallery Shows and More

click to enlarge Luminade lights up at the RiNo ArtPark during Art RiNo. Courtesy of IRL Art

click to enlarge Amber Cobb brings a new exhibition to Meow Wolf Denver. Courtesy of Amber Cobb

click to enlarge Carlotta Cardana, “Sarah Ortegon,” photograph. Courtesy of the Red Road Project

click to enlarge DAVA kids working on a project with guest artist Yazz. Courtesy of DAVA

click to enlarge Becky Wareing Steele, “The Tide.” Courtesy of Becky Wareing Steele

Parisian art phenomenon RS is in the house at Rising Gallery. Courtesy of Rising Gallery

click to enlarge Hulda Guzmán, “Uva de Playa 2," (detail), 2020, acrylic gouache on linen in artist’s frame. Photo: Dario Lasagni, courtesy of the artist, Alexander Berggruen, NY, and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London

Birdie Hall, "Love Is a Wild Thing." Courtesy of Visions West Contemporary

click to enlarge Michelle Jader, “Just Out of Reach,” 2022, oil on three acrylic panels. Courtesy of Abend Gallery.

click to enlarge A metal tiger assemblage by Michelle Lamb, at the Curtis Center for the Arts. Courtesy of Michelle Lamb

Courtesy of Muebon, Black Book Gallery

click to enlarge Painter Proembrion, aka Krzysztof Syruć, shows at Ryan Joseph Gallery. Proembrion, Ryan Joseph Gallery

Luminade lights up Art RiNo as new murals come to a conclusion, Amber Cobb’s semiotic messages arrive at Meow Wolf, Indigenous art continues to storm Denver galleries, and assemblage brings it at the Curtis Center for the Arts.Forge ahead and learn about more art around town:As Art RiNo’s six lead artists, who have been working on new murals in the RiNo Art District since Monday, near completion, the week-long celebration is beginning to heat up. One of Art RiNo’s showcase events, Luminade, will light up the river-side RiNo ArtPark after dark beginning Thursday night, with a special lighted art installation by a crew of IRL Art artists. An art walk through the outdoor night gallery commences on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the skies go dark, perhaps to warm folks up for a weekend of finished mural unveilings, parties, DJ sets and a Sunday-night Drink RiNo Bar Crawl. It’s all free, except one big element: Art RiNo’s partnering Westword Music Showcase, kicking off on Friday for free at RiNo venues and finishing Saturday at the Mission Ballroom, with headliners the Flaming Lips, and more. Find showcase tickets at westword.com , and get your complete Art RiNo schedule and map here Notable Denver artist Amber Cobb takes over the Galleri Gallery space at Meow Wolf Denver, beginning with a Thursday night reception. You’ll have to buy a regular admission ticket to Convergence Station to attend, so plan to hang around the attraction’s exhibits for a while, but Cobb’s show should be worth the expense. Forshe expresses ambiguity, sensuality and body language using a semiotic typeface composed of amorphous, humanoid shapes to compose gouache paintings and mixed-media sculptures, making for a weird and wonderful exhibition befitting its Meow Wolf setting.The special guest tonight a Dikeou Collections is none other than Josh T. Franco, the head of collecting at the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art, who believes in the importance of collecting research materials by artists in order to trace and preserve their processes over time. As an artist and meticulous archival collector, Devon Dikeou fits the bill for his talk on the subject, and will offer plenty of fodder collected over twenty years or more for unpacking her career to an audience.It’s turning out to be Denver’s year of the contemporary Indigenous-art exhibition (and here’s to many more curated in that direction), as a new pair of additions to the roster open Friday at the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park.documents the collaboration between photographer Carlotta Cardana and writer Danielle SeeWalker, who collect the stories of contemporary Native life in a post-colonial society through interviews, photos, video, archival images and papers in the third floor gallery. One floor down, Melanie Yazzie’ssources the traditional and how it shapes the modern Navajo, in a collection of new mixed-media works combining printmaking, painting and drawing. In conjunction with the exhibitions, McNichols will also host the Native American Wóȟopa Market and a Wóȟopa fashion runway show in October.Young kids in DAVA’s youth art programs studied biology and astronomy through workshops with medical student Annie Cao and guest astronomer Ka Chun Yu, middle-school youths worked with guest artist Yazz, and high-school students got hands-on with papermaking artist Nistasha Perez and printmaker Javier Flores this summer, resulting in a fanciful show Out of this World! The worlds referenced in the title take viewers through new worlds both microscopic and telescopic, and focused on the present as well as the future. Sounds like fun.Balefire goes small this month with, an art show emphasizing the miniature, presented by artists with a penchant for the little things in life. But Balefire’s owner Jamie Hollier has hand-picked some of the regions’s best makers of teeny objects, including felted foxes and inches-wide paintings by Salida artist Karen Watkins, teeny dioramas by Becky Wareing Steele, mini-prints, enamel pins and greeting cards by Valerie Savarie, and more. It’s never too early to be looking for stocking stuffers and little gifts….Christian Millet’s Rising Gallery in Englewood pays tribute to the Andy Warhol aesthetic and its relationship to street art with a new show,. Participating artists range from around the world (RS), across the country (Jeff Skelle, Mr Clever) and in our own back yard (the ever-present Faimworldwide). The exhibition will also showcase a private collection for sale including artwork from Andy Warhol, as well as George Condo, Yoshimoto Nara, Mr. Brainwash, Roamcouch, Pete Street, Onemizer, D’Face, Ben Frost and more.Art gym’s continuing exhibition, a showcase in collaboration with the Colorado Metalsmithing Association (CoMA), wraps up on September 18. But if you haven’t had a chance to view this topnotch collection of metalwork from around the state, the gallery will host a last-chance closing reception of gorgeous jewelry, homewares and sculpture.m.Don’t imagine that you can float away on a gentle blue wave at CSFAC’sBeneath the tropical flora, folklore, fairy tales and blue skies and water sometimes referenced by the all-star artist roster of Firelei Báez, Albert Chong, Andrea Chung, Maksaens Denis, Hulda Guzmán, Renluka Maharaj, Suchitra Mattai, Carlos Martiel, Javier Orfón, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, María Isabel Rueda and Nyugen Smith, you’ll find stories of colonialism, imperialism, the sugar industry and unwanted ties to the rest of the world. Before the Friday reception, an Afro-Cuban dance performance by Yesenia Selier accompanied by the Cuban Bata drummer Miguelo Valdés will kick things off at 5:30 p.m.The subject of nature, as seen through the eyes and aesthetics of eight regional artists, keeps this group exhibition light and woodsy, with creatures cavorting among trees. If that’s your bag, the group won’t disappoint.Michelle Jader’s process begins with a series of photographs, which are then layered in separate acrylic sheets, triggering an otherworldly, sensory impression of movement, as if the subjects were swirling through the mists.Some of Colorado’s best assemblage (or recombobulating) artists, have been gathered for this exhibition that’s all about creatively combining found objects in pleasing, funny, clever or frightening amalgamations, like a Frankenstein monster. And it’s certain to be a winner, because you don’t have to be highbrow to appreciate these works.The Thai urban artist Muebon makes his first solo appearance in the U.S. at Black Book, bringing along his signature troublemaking characters, who are caught photo-bombing the aesthetics of Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Marcel Duchamp, among others, in spray paint and oil works, as well as bronze or resin sculptures. Gotta say, they are pretty cute.Proembrion is the alter-ego moniker of Polish artist Krzysztof Syruć, who started out a graffitist before applying theory from his architectural training to add dimensionality to his basic compositions. See the result, which appears unstructured but isn’t, at Ryan Joseph Gallery.