Art

Art Attack: Gallery Events in Denver This Weekend

November 17, 2021 12:48PM

Shawn Huckins, “Mountain Landscape Study: Go. Away.” 2021, oil on panel. Shawn Huckins, K Contemporary

The holiday season has arrived in the galleries, as small-works shows and member exhibitions pop up like winter flowers at co-ops, art centers and studios. Union Hall lets loose a challenging show by Cherish Marquez, while K Contemporary ends the year with equal shares of beauty and irony, courtesy of Ángel Ricardo Ríos and Shawn Huckins. Go out and explore!

A selection of new assemblage works by Michelle Lamb.
Michelle Lamb
Claudia Roulier and Michelle Lamb, Subnatural Sojourn
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Through December 12
Opening Reception: November 20, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Longtime Colorado painter and assemblage artist Claudia Roulier, who moved to Montana over the summer, is back at Valkarie with a holiday season show of mixed-media animal paintings and whimsical sculptures referencing her move. She's joined by fellow assemblage artist Michelle Lamb, whose recent work turns over a stunning new tribal thematic leaf.
Cherish Marquez uses a multimedia palette and digital tools to uncover environmental racism in the borderlands.
Cherish Marquez
Cherish Marquez: Voices of the Desert
Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144
November 18 through January 8
Opening Reception: November 18, 6 to 8 p.m.; register online in advance
Virtual Artist Talk With Cherish Marquez: December 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; RSVP online
Current RedLine resident Cherish Marquez brings her "artivist" point of view, digital practice and environmental awareness to play in Voices of the Desert, a multimedia exposé on the human cost of nuclear waste disposal on immigrant communities in the Texas borderlands where she grew up. But she still looks to the future, taking viewers with her on an immersive journey.
A sampling of works from Spot On #2, a juried group show at D'art Gallery.
D'art Gallery
Spot On #2
November 18 through December 12
Simply Small 3, in Gallery East
November 18 through January 9
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
D’art gets ready for the holidays with two shows: Spot On #2, a national show juried by the Denver Art Museum’s Gwen Chanzit of works from 51 artists, and Simply Small 3, a D’art Gallery members’ small-works art market that will hang around for gift-buyers to peruse through January. D’art is also extending its shopping hours for last-minute procrastinators to 12 to 5 p.m. daily, December 20 through December 24.
A double-spread from Alicia Bailey's handmade artist book "Evanesco."
Alicia Bailey
Alicia Bailey, Evanesco
Keith Howard, Landscapes in the Dark
Catherine Chauvin, A Tangled Time, in the North Gallery
Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
November 18 through December 19
Opening Reception: November 20, 2 to 5 p.m.
Last Look: December 19, 1 to 4 p.m.
Next door to D’art at Spark Gallery, book-art master Alicia Bailey of Abecedarian Press explores disappearing species through a selection of works, including one depicting frogs listed on the IUCN Red List of Endangered species. Fellow Spark member Keith Howard offers a round of abstract drawings, and Catherine Chauvin shows prints of parasitic plant growth.
Pamela Hake, “Ever Changing,” acrylic and acrylic ink on paper.
Pamela Hake
Pamela Hake and Lois Lupica, Continuity
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
November 18 through December 11
Sync members Pamela Hake and Lois Lupica muse on the art of following through. Hake does so with abstract paintings imbued with a sense of visual communication that takes over when words and actions aren’t enough, while Lupica uses encaustic panels ordered by the process of layering.

You Belong Here: 2021 CAE Member Show
Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen
November 18 through December 31
Opening Reception: November 18, 4 to 7 p.m.
CAE artist members, who help keep the arts alive in the foothills by actively participating in programming at the arts center, have a juried show of their own that comes just in time for holiday shopping. The November 18 member show's opening reception includes an awards ceremony; that will be broadcast at 6 p.m. over Zoom for those who can’t attend in person.
"Gas Shortage," 2018 (ongoing), a Google image of the 1973 gas shortage etched in the wall using the sgrafitto technique, three windshield fluid relics containing the scrapings of the sgrafitto, a working Milton driveway bell, hose and anchor.
Courtesy of Devon Dikeou
What’s In-Between: Artist and Curator Conversation With Devon Dikeou and Cortney Lane Stell
The Dikeou Collection, 1615 California Street, fifth floor
November 18, 6 to 8 p.m.
The Dikeou Collection founder, artist Devon Dikeou, sits down in the high-rise gallery to discuss her ongoing retrospective, Mid-Career Smear, with curator Cortney Lane Stell of Black Cube. Among other things, they’ll chat about Dikeou’s unique status as artist and gallerist, living life on both ends of the art world.

Give a Little Art
Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street
November 19 through December 12
Opening Reception: November 19, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
ASLD members and faculty chime in for the holidays with a salon-style small-works exhibition market showcasing the variety of mediums taught and studied at the egalitarian continuing-education art school. Gift-buying was never easier.
"Los Super Placa Brothers": Javier Flores and Josiah Lee Lopez collaborate at Access Gallery.
Javier Flores and Josiah Lee Lopez
Javier Flores and Josiah Lee Lopez, Los Amazing Super Placa Brothers Present: ’80s Reflections
Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive
November 19 through December 17
Meet the Artists: November 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
Access Gallery Holiday Party: December 17, 6 to 8 p.m.
Talented Access mentors Javier Flores and Josiah Lee Lopez have a little fun with their free-rein collaboration Los Amazing Super Placa Brothers Present: ’80s Reflections, an exhibition blending street- and fine-art aspirations.
Laurie Hill Gibb, "Legacy."
Laurie Hill Gibb
Melody Epperson, Groves: Where We Connect
Laurie Hill Gibb, Pachamama
Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
November 19 through December 5
Opening: November 19, 6 to 10 p.m.
Next Gallery member Melody Epperson’s show of cold-wax-and-oil paintings, Groves, is a return to nature that puts its money where its mouth is: Epperson will donate a percent of every purchase made to the nonprofit organization One Tree Planted. Laurie Hill Gibb also celebrates the planet — and her new relationship with fiber art — in Pachamama.
New works by ceramic artists of Urban Mud.
Courtesy of Urban Mud
Second Annual Members’ Holiday Show
Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive
November 19 through January 1
Opening Reception: November 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
The member-powered clay studio and gallery Urban Mud ends the year with its second-annual member roundup, a big, beautiful mess of creative and functional handmade ceramic works, all holiday-ready. Visit the gallery Wednesdays through Saturdays, 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment at 720-271-9601.
Ángel Ricardo Ríos, “Los Prejuicios Rosas Fueron Invenciones del Amari,” oil on canvas.
Angel Ricardo Rios, K Contemporary
Ángel Ricardo Ríos, Zona Rosa
Shawn Huckins, I Know Not Where
K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street
November 20 through January 8
Opening Reception: November 20, 3 to 6 p.m. (artist talk from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
K Contemporary hosts Zona Rosa, a Denver debut show by Cuban painter Angel Ricardo Rios, who twists the reference to Mexico City’s “Pink Zone” entertainment district, a place with a reputation for low-life pursuits, to an imagining of “roses, flowers, gardens, eroticism, sensuality and voluptuousness — a place where everything coexists within a painting’s geography,” as the artist says. Rios will discuss his lush, drippy compositions during an artist talk at the opening; the Biennial of the Americas will give a hand by interpreting his Spanish for English-speakers. Also on the docket: gallery artist Shawn Huckins brings in another group of sarcastic paintings with ironic catchphrases — in this case, romantic mountain landscapes branded with words such as “Mountain Range Study: Well, Duh” or “Mountain Landscape Study: Go. Away.”

