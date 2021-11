Art Attack: Gallery Events in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge A selection of new assemblage works by Michelle Lamb. Michelle Lamb

click to enlarge Cherish Marquez uses a multimedia palette and digital tools to uncover environmental racism in the borderlands. Cherish Marquez

click to enlarge A sampling of works from Spot On #2, a juried group show at D'art Gallery. D'art Gallery

A double-spread from Alicia Bailey's handmade artist book "Evanesco." Alicia Bailey

click to enlarge Pamela Hake, “Ever Changing,” acrylic and acrylic ink on paper. Pamela Hake

click to enlarge "Gas Shortage," 2018 (ongoing), a Google image of the 1973 gas shortage etched in the wall using the sgrafitto technique, three windshield fluid relics containing the scrapings of the sgrafitto, a working Milton driveway bell, hose and anchor. Courtesy of Devon Dikeou

"Los Super Placa Brothers": Javier Flores and Josiah Lee Lopez collaborate at Access Gallery. Javier Flores and Josiah Lee Lopez

click to enlarge Laurie Hill Gibb, "Legacy." Laurie Hill Gibb

click to enlarge New works by ceramic artists of Urban Mud. Courtesy of Urban Mud

click to enlarge Ángel Ricardo Ríos, “Los Prejuicios Rosas Fueron Invenciones del Amari,” oil on canvas. Angel Ricardo Rios, K Contemporary

The holiday season has arrived in the galleries, as small-works shows and member exhibitions pop up like winter flowers at co-ops, art centers and studios. Union Hall lets loose a challenging show by Cherish Marquez , while K Contemporary ends the year with equal shares of beauty and irony, courtesy of Ángel Ricardo Ríos and Shawn Huckins . Go out and explore!Longtime Colorado painter and assemblage artist Claudia Roulier, who moved to Montana over the summer, is back at Valkarie with a holiday season show of mixed-media animal paintings and whimsical sculptures referencing her move. She's joined by fellow assemblage artist Michelle Lamb, whose recent work turns over a stunning new tribal thematic leaf.Current RedLine resident Cherish Marquez brings her "artivist" point of view, digital practice and environmental awareness to play in, a multimedia exposé on the human cost of nuclear waste disposal on immigrant communities in the Texas borderlands where she grew up. But she still looks to the future, taking viewers with her on an immersive journey.D’art gets ready for the holidays with two shows:, a national show juried by the Denver Art Museum’s Gwen Chanzit of works from 51 artists, and, a D’art Gallery members’ small-works art market that will hang around for gift-buyers to peruse through January. D’art is also extending its shopping hours for last-minute procrastinators to 12 to 5 p.m. daily, December 20 through December 24.Next door to D’art at Spark Gallery, book-art master Alicia Bailey of Abecedarian Press explores disappearing species through a selection of works, including one depicting frogs listed on the IUCN Red List of Endangered species. Fellow Spark member Keith Howard offers a round of abstract drawings, and Catherine Chauvin shows prints of parasitic plant growth.Sync members Pamela Hake and Lois Lupica muse on the art of following through. Hake does so with abstract paintings imbued with a sense of visual communication that takes over when words and actions aren’t enough, while Lupica uses encaustic panels ordered by the process of layering.CAE artist members, who help keep the arts alive in the foothills by actively participating in programming at the arts center, have a juried show of their own that comes just in time for holiday shopping. The November 18 member show's opening reception includes an awards ceremony; that will be broadcast at 6 p.m. over Zoom for those who can’t attend in person.The Dikeou Collection founder, artist Devon Dikeou, sits down in the high-rise gallery to discuss her ongoing retrospective,, with curator Cortney Lane Stell of Black Cube. Among other things, they’ll chat about Dikeou’s unique status as artist and gallerist, living life on both ends of the art world.ASLD members and faculty chime in for the holidays with a salon-style small-works exhibition market showcasing the variety of mediums taught and studied at the egalitarian continuing-education art school. Gift-buying was never easier.Talented Access mentors Javier Flores and Josiah Lee Lopez have a little fun with their free-rein collaboration, an exhibition blending street- and fine-art aspirations.Next Gallery member Melody Epperson’s show of cold-wax-and-oil paintings,, is a return to nature that puts its money where its mouth is: Epperson will donate a percent of every purchase made to the nonprofit organization One Tree Planted. Laurie Hill Gibb also celebrates the planet — and her new relationship with fiber art — inThe member-powered clay studio and gallery Urban Mud ends the year with its second-annual member roundup, a big, beautiful mess of creative and functional handmade ceramic works, all holiday-ready. Visit the gallery Wednesdays through Saturdays, 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment at 720-271-9601.K Contemporary hosts, a Denver debut show by Cuban painter Angel Ricardo Rios, who twists the reference to Mexico City’s “Pink Zone” entertainment district, a place with a reputation for low-life pursuits, to an imagining of “roses, flowers, gardens, eroticism, sensuality and voluptuousness — a place where everything coexists within a painting’s geography,” as the artist says. Rios will discuss his lush, drippy compositions during an artist talk at the opening; the Biennial of the Americas will give a hand by interpreting his Spanish for English-speakers. Also on the docket: gallery artist Shawn Huckins brings in another group of sarcastic paintings with ironic catchphrases — in this case, romantic mountain landscapes branded with words such as “Mountain Range Study: Well, Duh” or “Mountain Landscape Study: Go. Away.”