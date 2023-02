Art Attack: Valentines, Gallery-Hopping and Vance Kirkland’s Outer-Space Oeuvre

click to enlarge Megan Morgan, “Germinate,” burlap sculpture with acrylic. Courtesy of Megan Morgan

Bill Adams, "Billboard." Bill Adams

click to enlarge Regan Rosburg, “dear future,” 2020. Regan Rosburg, courtesy of CVA MSU Denver

click to enlarge A show of works by Alicia Kim, Pat Aaron and Diane Deyo opens in the Firehouse Art Center's South Gallery this weekend. Firehouse

click to enlarge An example of Sista Luna's delicate pen-and-ink drawings. Courtesy of Sista Luna

click to enlarge Michael Camarra, "At the Gates of Revelation." Courtesy of Michael Camarra

A print by Johanna Mueller. Johanna Mueller

click to enlarge Vance Kirkland (1904-1981, American), “Unknown Space Mysteries Nine Billion Years B.C.,” 1979, oil paint and water with gold on linen. Collection Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Denver

It’s a real occasion when the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art pulls later works by Kirkland himself out of storage and into the galleries, especially when the focus is on his explosive output of uncharted imagery from the cosmos (opens Wednesday, February 15).In other news, Valentine’s Day generates some shows and fundraisers, and around town and beyond, there’s a little bit of this and that.Here’s where to find the art this weekend:Jennifer Ghormley and Megan Morgan share the theme ofwith dual solo efforts. Ghormley’s mixed-media works based in printmaking explore how our human nerve endings connect us to the world as well as our physical beings. Morgan, a Valkarie member who invited Ghormley to show with her, takes a different mixed-media route, combining mediums both traditional and straight-from-the-earth, which are repurposed to represent growth in nature.CU Denver’s Emmanuel Gallery pays tribute to an alum of its College of Arts & Media: performative photographer Bill Adams. Adams inserts his own image into inspired, storytelling photo-collage works mounted on cardboard, which he then re-photographs — sometimes mixing metaphors from pop-culture with philosophical, political and art-history references all in a single work. It’s like finding the leprechauns in dioramas at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science while trapped in a house of mirrors. How many great minds and creatives through time will you recognize on the walls at the opening reception on Thursday?Regan Rosburg, whose work is in the CVA’s current exhibition,, will give a talk on her installation “dear future,” which reflects the show’s overall themes of the environment, its mounting destruction and what to do about it. Rosburg is known for projects that ask people to reflect on their relationship to nature and the planet, then documenting positive moves toward reparation through human intervention. She pulls it all together here.Mixed-media artist Nancy Eastman, who incorporates natural materials, collage, fiber, yarn-wrapping and other mediums into her work, takes over the Main Gallery at Firehouse for a show that includes community art relating to Longmont’s history. Eastman led workshops with the public, who individually created works describing different aspects of the town’s unique environments; the culmination is a community “quilt” created by stitching all the responses together.And in the South Gallery, Eastman curated the show, which presents collaborative monoprints by Patricia Aaron and Alicia McKim that focus on the landscape of Wyoming, as well as masks and beaded works by Diane Deyo. Be sure to peep into the Studio 64 space, where Firehouse member Jill Rumley will have a pop-up of new works.Steamboat Springs-based mixed-media artist Sista Luna’sgets metaphysical with themes of death, rebirth and transformation in delicately cross-hatched pen-and-ink drawings of growing objects as well as the detritus left behind after life ends., one of CHAC Gallery’s most iconic and beautiful fundraisers, is a great way to take home an affordable piece of original art, for yourself or for a gift. CHAC artist members and others in the community contribute hand-decorated hearts for the annual exhibition and silent auction, each as distinctively different as a snowflake, but all filled with love.Spectra sneaks in a little Valentine show just in time to pick up a little heartfelt gift or two, and is making it a party, as well, complete with free drinks by Ratio Beerworks, coffee by Ramble On Roasting, tarot and astrology readings with Jojo and Grace Noel, and gift-wrapping. A $15 or $20 donation also includes admission to theimmersive experience and other perks.The sought-after Brooklyn-based artist and designer Michael Camarra’s fantastical work drops this weekend at Ryan Joseph Gallery, where the exhibitionspeculates on the downfall of contemporary society and the regeneration of life within nature.Greeley printmaker Johanna Mueller continues to fill the Front Range with her work, with a show that opened last week at Kuehl Fine Art Gallery at the A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art in Trinidad, and now a show up north, in the Loveland Museum’s 12 Ft of Wall space. The printing press powerhouse, who specializes in Southwestern- and nature-based prints as well as mixed-media works, is popular wherever she goes. See it now, or wait until February 25, whenopens in the main gallery.You can’t go wrong when the Kirkland Museum chooses to showcase its raison d’être: to preserve the legacy of Colorado regionalist-turned-abstractionist Vance Kirkland. The spring exhibition, the first all-Kirkland show mounted by the museum in twenty years,is a paean to the rise of Kirkland’s mid-century outer-space oeuvre and out-of-this-world dot paintings. Curated by founding director Hugh Grant and deputy curator Chris Herron, the show goes big by including large works you won’t usually see on view. Museum admission is $10 to $12 online