Art

Art Attack: Gallery Shows and Events in Denver This Weekend

February 16, 2022 4:17PM

Dyani White Hawk, in collaboration with photographer Tom Jones, Ho-Chunk, “I Am Your Relative” (detail), 2020, photo-sculpture, dimensions variable.
Dyani White Hawk, in collaboration with photographer Tom Jones, Ho-Chunk, “I Am Your Relative” (detail), 2020, photo-sculpture, dimensions variable. © Dyani White Hawk, Courtesy of the artist and Bockley Gallery
This week MCA Denver turns over a spring leaf with a party for new shows by Indigenous artists; meanwhile, Emmanuel Gallery is throwing a celebration for Gregg Deal’s hard-hitting Tutse Nakoekwu (Minor Threat).

Shows hailing the Black experience and Casa Bonita will follow. Here are the high points:
click to enlarge Eamon Ore-Giron, "Cookin' 2," 2002, latex acrylic on canvas. - COLLECTION OF DANIEL SAKAQUCHI AND JENNIFER KAPCZYNSKI, PHOTO: GLEN CHERITON, IMPART PHOTOGRAPHY
Eamon Ore-Giron, "Cookin' 2," 2002, latex acrylic on canvas.
Collection of Daniel Sakaquchi and Jennifer Kapczynski, photo: Glen Cheriton, Impart Photography
Eamon Ore-Giron: Competing with Lightning/Rivalizando con el relampágo
Dyani White Hawk: Speaking to Relatives
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
Wednesday, February 16, through May 20
Exhibition Opening Reception: Wednesday, February 16, 7:30 p.m.; admission: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, reserve online in advance
MCA Denver unveils its spring exhibitions with a rooftop party (in the snow!) and first chance to scan individual shows by Indigenous artists Eamon Ore-Giron and Dyani White Hawk. A member of the Sičáŋu Lakota who was raised outside of the culture and did not investigate her Indigenous roots until her teens, White Hawk juggles mediums — painting, sculpture, photography, video and installation — in her ten-year survey Speaking to Relatives, addressing her personal dichotomies and conundrums with a style informed by both mid-century abstract easel painting and Indigenous handwork. Alternately, Ore-Giron’s Competing with Lightning covers two decades of work, concluding with a splendid section of six new, large-scale geometric abstract canvases shimmering with gold mineral paint.
click to enlarge Gregg Deal, “The Space Where Spirits Get Eaten,” 2022, installation. - GREGG DEAL
Gregg Deal, “The Space Where Spirits Get Eaten,” 2022, installation.
Gregg Deal
Gregg Deal: Tutse Nakoekwu (Minor Threat)
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
Through March 1
Celebration With the Artist: Thursday, February 17, 5 to 8 p.m.
Denver-based Indigenous artist Gregg Deal, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe, wields his venom against white colonialists who ravaged the culture and traditions of his ancestors with a punk attitude that won’t back down. The Emmanuel Gallery offers a wide view of his tactics and personal brand of critical race theory, starting with a series of oversized comic-book panels, clothing and skate decks showing Native people laughing and flaunting power over their stereotyped white oppressors. Along with those, new works make up much of the exhibition.

Activist Deal often displays the same attitude through staged protest/performances. But in lieu of those, here he's built a pointed installation for the show: a topsy-turvy stack of wooden school chairs on a tattered stars-and-stripes rug, with their legs akimbo and sharpened like pencils with a knife, called “The Space Where Spirits Get Eaten.” It references the sage of government Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children were forced to unlearn their culture, beginning with the cutting of their hair—a sacred reminder of one’s true identity. Hidden within the chair assemblage is a row of neatly arranged braids belonging to Deal and his twelve-year-old son. Way to drive the truth home. The postponed opening reception goes down February 16.
click to enlarge Artist Liz Cooper captures the Casa Bonita gorilla for the Casa Bonita Art Show. - LIZ COOPER
Artist Liz Cooper captures the Casa Bonita gorilla for the Casa Bonita Art Show.
Liz Cooper
Mi Casa es Su Casa: Casa Bonita Art Show
Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, February 18, through March 5
Opening Night: Friday, February 18, 6 to 10 p.m.
Casa Bonita is coming back, and so is Next Gallery’s Casa Bonita Art Show, now in its fifth and possibly most important year. For 2022, the kitsch capital of West Colfax has been interpreted by more than sixty artists of all ages from Colorado and the rest of the nation, selected by jurors Dolla B, founder of the Casa Bonita Art Show, and Casa Bonita booster and aficionado Andrew Novick. On opening night, cash awards will be dropped at 8 p.m., but for the rest of the artists, it’s an honor just to participate in Casa Bonita’s legacy.
click to enlarge Artist Curtis Wallace is bringing his portrait of Erykah Badu to ILA Gallery. - CURTIS WALLACE
Artist Curtis Wallace is bringing his portrait of Erykah Badu to ILA Gallery.
Curtis Wallace
Real Black
ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12
Friday, February 18, through March 6
Opening Reception: Friday, February 18, 6 to 10 p.m.
ILA Gallery, a proudly Black-owned space, pulls together thirteen artists of color (including ILA owner Fa'al Ali) for Real Black, a Black History Month exhibition that examines the diversity and breadth of the contemporary Black experience. ILA likes to party; here’s a good reason to do so.
Dylan Mortimer, “Scars to Stars.” - DYLAN MORTIMER
Dylan Mortimer, “Scars to Stars.”
Dylan Mortimer
A Delicate Balance
The Waiting Room, 3258 Larimer Street
Friday, February 18, through March 17
Opening Reception: Friday, February 18, 6 to 10 p.m.
The group show A Delicate Balance goes back in time to 2006, when the School of Visual Art MFA Class in New York hung an exhibition put together by noted curator Dan Cameron at the David Zwirner Gallery in Chelsea. One of those long-ago students happens to be Waiting Room curator Dan Drossman. What happened to the others? You might learn more at the reception: Drossman is one of fifteen artists showing recent work in a show that follows their progression as artists.

Jude Barton, Order & Entropy
Chuck McCoy, As I See It
Core New Art Space, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, February 18, through March 6
Opening Reception: Friday, February 18, 5 to 10 p.m.
It’s a busy week at the Art Hub in Lakewood, where co-ops Core and Edge are both joining Next Gallery to launch shows that will catch some First Friday airtime in March during 40 West’s first Art Crawl of the year. Core members Jude Barton, known for her orderly formalist canvases of geometric and architectural shapes, and Chuck McCoy, a mixed-media printmaker who is pulling out some older works inspired by clouds, are feted with solo shows.
click to enlarge John Horner's double whale portrait at Edge Gallery. - JOHN HORNER
John Horner's double whale portrait at Edge Gallery.
John Horner
Candace Shepard, Embrace
John Horner, Leviathan
Guest Artist Terry Decker, Gems of the West: Glimpses of Reality
Edge Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, February 18, through March 6
Opening Reception: Friday, February 18, 6 to 10 p.m.
Edge Gallery members Candace Shepard and John Horner chip in, respectively, with abstracted paintings combining “intuitive conversations between shapes and patterns” from nature and new print works about how very different lifeforms develop similar organic survival strategies without any genetic connection. Guest artist Terry Decker’s pigment transfer prints demonstrate his own evolution as an artist who switched from photography to chemical-free printmaking during the pandemic.
Liz Lautrup, "With the Flow Depth of Love,” collaged paper, cold wax and oil on canvas. - LIZ LAUTRUP
Liz Lautrup, "With the Flow Depth of Love,” collaged paper, cold wax and oil on canvas.
Liz Lautrup
Syncopation, a Contributing Artists Exhibition
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, February 17, through March 13
Opening Reception: Friday, February 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sync members hand over the gallery to a group of twenty contributing artists whose work runs the gamut, in terms of style and medium. Expect landscapes, figurative compositions, abstracts and even a bit of handcrafted jewelry.
click to enlarge Clark Richert's show Z-Space has a last hurrah at Rule Gallery. - CLARK RICHERT, RULE GALLERY
Clark Richert's show Z-Space has a last hurrah at Rule Gallery.
Clark Richert, Rule Gallery
Clark Richert, Z-Space
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
Through February 19
Closing Reception: Saturday, February 19, 5 p.m.
The late Clark Richert’s exhibition of recent and historical works at Rule opens a panoramic view of his scientific approach to painting, serving as a primer in understanding the artist’s path. It’s also coming to an end this weekend, but not before a closing reception for paying respects and taking a last look.
click to enlarge Melanie Isaaka, “Locating the Personal Contact,” photogram. - MELANIE ISAAKA
Melanie Isaaka, “Locating the Personal Contact,” photogram.
Melanie Isaaka
Void
Friend of a Friend Gallery, 1115 Acoma Street, Suite 234
Saturday, February 19, through March 20
Opening Reception: Saturday, February 19, 7 to 9 p.m.
Open by appointment only thereafter; email request to [email protected]
Void, a new group show of work by Ben Coleman, Rose Dickson, Tobias Fike, Staci Helms, Melanie Isaaka and Mia Mulvey, who approach the idea of the void in singular ways. It’s a deep exhibition that will leave you feeling empty, yet full, thanks to such thoughtful content as Fike’s remembrance of a deceased friend built with materials from the gravesite, Mulvey’s sculptures capturing scenes from disappearing arctic lands and Isaaka’s startling photo-grams of her own form. Your best bet is to come to the reception; all other showings are by appointment only.

