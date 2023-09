Art Shows in Denver: Emilio Lobato and the San Luis Valley, a Skateboard Spectacular and More

click to enlarge Emilio Lobato, “#Chainreaction,” collage and oil on panel. Emilio Lobato, Courtesy William Havu Gallery

It’s a big weekend for a wide swath of art exhibitions, festivals and events. Highlights include the Arvada Center devoting its galleries to art from, and inspired by the culture of, the San Luis Valley, with a forty-year survey of valley native Emilio Lobato; the first Digerati Emergent Media Festival traveling new avenues; and nine members of Denver’s old guard bringing back memories at 931 Gallery. Plus, skateboarders at the Denver Art Museum.Take advantage of the relaxed DIY Rocky Mountain vibe and explore more new shows below:The Arvada Center’s fall exhibitions take us to the San Luis Valley and the New Mexico border, beginning witha long look at the abstractionist’s practice over decades — in the main gallery. Lobato grew up in the southern Colorado town of San Pablo, in the border region where his Spanish-colonial family first settled 300 years ago. He is well known for his paintings, pottery and assemblages that, while modern in composition, are visually rooted in the symbols, culture, history and landscape of his heritage.The group showcontinues this cultural thread in the upper gallery, with a contemporary overview of artists working in the region today. In the Theatre Gallery, the poignant exhibitionhonors a tradition practiced in southern Colorado and New Mexico for centuries. Curated by Adrienne Garbini of the Range, an art space in Saguache,showcases a style of pictorial handwork using natural hand-dyed wool thread on cotton or linen fabric, with works by 35 women working in the San Luis Valley over generations, including the 2019 NEA Heritage fellow Josephine Lobato , who grew up in the Valley but now lives in Westminster. The exhibition also includes nine works first purchased and shown by the Arvada Center in 1982, of note because the Center will repatriate these works to the artists and families of artists after the show.The Digerati Emergent Media Festival, formerly the Supernova Digital Animation Festival, gets a proper debut over an extended weekend of screenings, parties, performances, talks and tours, all under the watchful eye of director/curator Sharifa Lafon. If you’re looking for the next wave in multimedia, consider this an excellent, international, animation-focused companion to July’s Month of Video. Central to the fest are a series of themed screenings at the Sie FilmCenter, and most events, curated in sync with the overarching theme of “Welcome to the Here and Now,” are free or pay-what-you-can.Denver collagist Mario Zoots stands tall in the cut-and-paste fine-art niche, of which he is a scholar as well as a practicing artist. Zoots will sit down with Rory Padeken, the Denver Art Museum’s curator of modern and contemporary art, for a discussion of the genre at the Vault, where his collage exhibitionis currently on view.The five women that MCA Denver’s head honcho Nora Abrams nominated for inclusion in the exhibition Aat the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) in Washington, D.C., are the basis of the lineup in the state-centric, CVA’s powerful current exhibition. That’s just one good reason why Abrams will join the artists in a panel conversation elaborating on the exhibition. Evidence: The in-person presentation is sold out (there is a wait list available at Eventbrite ); register here for a link to attend virtually.In the U.S., we view Costa Rica as a place for rainforest treks and lazing on sunny beaches. But the Museo’s newly opening exhibition takes the more complicated view, cycling it through a combination of contemporary art and ancient artifacts from the museum collection that together present a rounder understanding of the Central American nation, where diversity, a peaceful political stance and modern thinking are all part of the picture.Jean Herman, a “fabric painter,” stitches and collages cloth, paint and oil pastels into landscapes and figurative works, while fellow Sync gallery member Phyllis Rider paints or prints abstract paintings and monotypes, with an active sense of motion and bright streaks of color lending interest.Barbara Baer’s works often dangle and flow, catching light and swelling in the breeze, free and easy. Her new exhibition at Spark, a sculptural installation called, addresses the order of a hardwood forest in the midst of unordered wildness in fabric, paper and wire, while she shows suspended tabletop sculptures such as "Bramble," a fan-like blue fabric structure. In contrast, gallery member Katie White’s latest work is rendered in the simplest of compositions using thick wool elements.The Clyfford Still Museum’s coming exhibition shifts full focus onto ongoing conservation of the Still’s vast collection, rather than on one small spotlight on conservation placed within the larger show. Also the first complete chronological installation in more than two years,offers a whole new way of looking at how art museums work and why paintings require restoration, while also utilizing an interesting selection of artworks from Still’s ouevre. As noted above, an exhibition tour with museum conservators James Squires and Pam Skiles on September 27 will give viewers a more complete picture of what’s involved in a comprehensive show of works from throughout the artist’s career.Few people spend much time musing about the intricate miniature worlds that lie just beneath our walls of skin. But Katie Caron not only thinks about the interconnected workings of the human body; she studied them — in this case, neurons, the complicated circuitry that sends messages from the brain to the rest of the body — before building the installation of fiberglass and tree branches. In advance of Boulder County’s 2023 Open Studios Tour in October, which mark the event’s 28th season, the annual preview show will also open this weekend at the Dairy, speaking to the breadth of variety offered by artists residing in the county. Learn more about the upcoming tour here A nonet of artists gathered together for, an exhibition with a whole gamut of mediums represented, including drawing, painting, mixed media, collage, printmaking, assemblage and sculpture. The artists — Bill Ballas, Phil Bender, Leo Franco, Andy Libertone, Tom Linker, Janice McDonald, Katharine McGuinness, Phillip Potter and Ron Zito — need no introduction to people who’ve been around long enough to have experienced the extended history of the Denver scene and co-ops, but a lot of you newbies might not have a clue. This will be a solid show.Speaking of co-ops, there’s another batch of openings this weekend in 40 West. At Pirate, associate member Megan Bray will display a body of lighthearted paintings with the look of collage, while Bug is planning another pointed installation called. Bug’s visual social comments are never boring.Ceramic artist Gayla Lemke welcomes fall with a new exhibition of stacked, textured totems and spheres in strong colors, humorous pink “Money Pigs” and other surprises. She’s joined by abstract painter Alta Hope, who keeps it minimal in black and white, with occasional bursts of color.Chuck McCoy works on understanding his diagnosis of macular degeneration through, a series designed to imagine the deterioration of vision over time. He says the title is based on the first line of Walt Whitman’s poem "Eidólons," noting that the word "eidolon" describes a phantom, and he found that evocative of phantom visions, or the state of seeing things that aren’t real. McCoy, who also suffers from aura migraines, adds the peripheral visual distortion they cause into the equation. The result is a collection of therapeutic digital inkjet prints imitating what he knows of the deteriorating eyesight that comes with MD, overlaid in the corners by mists of ghostly rainbows. Fellow Core member Elizabeth Ansley’s solo also comprises more inward-looking therapeutic threads in paintings mirroring feelings related to processing trauma and moving on.Virginia T. Coleman uses her member slot to look back over ten years of developing a singular sculptural vocabulary related to the poetic sensibility of paintings. The steel sculptures she’s created over time are composed to interact with the spaces around them. See if you can feel it. Meanwhile, Dolla B. has fun in her concurrent solo,, a cartoonish set of works that ironically comment on the serious subject of death and dying as an alternative to living in difficult times.Denver Digerati and artists of the Evans School building team up Saturday for a festive open-studio night that includes a Digerati Emergent Media Festival party, following a full afternoon of four separate screenings at the Sie FilmCenter and a 6 p.m. LED Screen Walking Tour to view blown-up digital animation in downtown Denver. The evening soirée includes two looping video programs curated by Faiyez Jafri, an exhibition of NFTs from the collection of Laleh Mehran and Chris Coleman and sound performances by Denver Digerati resident artist Raquel Meyers, with emergent media moguls Ryan Wurst and Phillip Stearnschipping in. Now, that’s a full night of arting, and it’s all free.Anyone seeking an outdoor art fair this weekend would do well to head for the the Curtis Center for the Arts in Greenwood Village for the two-day Art on the Green, where 100 artists will be selling art in the adjacent park. The festival also serves up food trucks, live entertainment and hands-on activities for all ages, and when the sun gets too hot, it’s easy to slip inside the indoor gallery to see the center’s current exhibition,, from the Cherry Creek Art Gallery., which closes September 24 at the Denver Art Museum, inspired a spinoff in, a collection of skate decks decorated by Indigenous artists with a hand from Walt Pourier (Oglala Lakota) of the Stronghold Society , a nonprofit serving youth with empowering programs combining skateboarding, arts and athletics. On Sunday afternoon, the DAM will host a celebration with live painting demonstrations, skate video screenings, a hands-on activity allowing visitors to add designs to a giant skateboard facsimile (or a smaller take-home version) and live music by DJ Tito. Midway through the event, a skateboard performance will move outside onto the Kemper Courtyard for a dance finale with drummer Steve La Pointe. And don’t forget to check out the Škáta Community Spotlight skate deck collection.