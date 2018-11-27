Artopia 2019 Will Celebrate Decades of Hip-Hop Culture

Get ready to party! Artopia, Westword's annual arts extravaganza, will return to The Church on Friday, March 1, 2019, filling it with a celebration of decades of hip-hop culture. Artopia 2019 will be a real blast from the past and into the future, with hip-hop artists (both visual and musical), a pop-up fashion show, a new VIP experience and more!

The artists you'll see at Artopia 2019 include Charlie Ricks, the BBoy Factory, Swek, the Freak Show, 004 Connec, Markem Maes, Dent, Chubby Robot and Focus4Design, with many more still to come; once again, Jolt of Guerilla Garden is curating the lineup.

You won't want to miss a minute of the action!

Our Artopia presale for arts fans starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, and ends at midnight Wednesday, December 5. General admission tickets are $30, VIP $50 and late-night $15. Grab yours now; they make great holiday gifts. Go to westwordartopia.com and use the code artopia19.

See you March 1!