Aziz Ansari, the creator of the Netflix show Master of None, will bring his tour to Denver in 2019.
Aziz Ansari, the creator of the Netflix show Master of None, will bring his tour to Denver in 2019.
Netflix

Embattled Comedian Aziz Ansari Announces a Denver Show

Kyle Harris | November 27, 2018 | 9:45am
AA

Comedian, author and actor Aziz Ansari, who made his name on Parks and Recreation and later created and starred in the excellent Netflix show Master of None, announced earlier this year that he would embark on the Road to Nowhere Tour. Live Nation has announced that he'll be stopping in Denver this winter.

The announcement came months after babe.net published a career-marring story, "I Went on a Date With Aziz Ansari. It Turned Into the Worst Night of My Life," in January 2018, which accused the comedian of pressuring a young anonymous admirer into sexual activity, an accusation he squarely denies.

The story sparked a widespread debate over what constitutes sexual assault, the lines of consent and how racial dynamics have played into the #MeToo movement, which Ansari loudly championed before the accusations.

Caitlin Flanagan came to the defense of the comedian in the The Atlantic, accusing babe.net of turning the #MeToo movement into a racket and humiliating the comedian.

While the current tour has employed a strict, no-cell-phone policy, the New Yorker's Eren Orbey writes that Ansari's set is a rebuke against the culture of outrage that dominates the current political spectrum in the essay "Aziz Ansari’s New Standup Tour Is a Cry Against Extreme Wokeness."

Orbey reports that calls for boycotts have garnered some support online, but that attendance at protests outside Ansari's shows has been sparse.

Ansari's Denver show is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 16, at the Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis Street.

Fan registration begins at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, November 27, at Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, November 30, at Live Nation and AXS

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

