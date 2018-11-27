Embattled Comedian Aziz Ansari Announces a Denver Show

Aziz Ansari, the creator of the Netflix show Master of None , will bring his tour to Denver in 2019.

Comedian, author and actor Aziz Ansari, who made his name on Parks and Recreation and later created and starred in the excellent Netflix show Master of None, announced earlier this year that he would embark on the Road to Nowhere Tour. Live Nation has announced that he'll be stopping in Denver this winter.

The announcement came months after babe.net published a career-marring story, "I Went on a Date With Aziz Ansari. It Turned Into the Worst Night of My Life," in January 2018, which accused the comedian of pressuring a young anonymous admirer into sexual activity, an accusation he squarely denies.