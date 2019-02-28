An Interactive Surrealist Bubble Musical Is Coming to Denver

If you have fond childhood memories of blowing bubbles with your friends (or slightly newer memories of doing it while on psychedelics), you'll be thrilled to know that the Latvian theater troupe Brinum-X is bringing an interactive, circus-inspired bubble musical to Denver this spring.

B – the Underwater Bubble Show! will boast mimes, dancers, contortionists, jugglers and sand artists dressed in elaborate costumes, sending fans of all ages into a state of euphoric delight as they bring the imaginary world of Bubblandia to life.

Expect dazzling stage design, replete with lasers, snow cannons, sudsy tornadoes, fog, smoke rings, optical illusions and bubble machines.