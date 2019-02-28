An Interactive Surrealist Bubble Musical Is Coming to Denver

If you have fond childhood memories of blowing bubbles with your friends (or slightly newer memories of doing it while on psychedelics), you'll be thrilled to know that the Latvian theater troupe Brinum-X is bringing an interactive, circus-inspired bubble musical to Denver this spring.
B – the Underwater Bubble Show! will boast mimes, dancers, contortionists, jugglers and sand artists dressed in elaborate costumes, sending fans of all ages into a state of euphoric delight as they bring the imaginary world of Bubblandia to life.
Expect dazzling stage design, replete with lasers, snow cannons, sudsy tornadoes, fog, smoke rings, optical illusions and bubble machines.
This show appears to be pure magic. See the spectacle for yourself here:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The production, which has toured 32 countries, is directed by Italian impresario, magician and actor Enrico Pezzoli, who has developed a reputation as one of the world's leading bubble artists.
B – the Underwater Bubble Show! comes to the University of Denver's Newman Center, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14.
Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased now at the Newman Center's online box office.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!