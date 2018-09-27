Review: Benchmark's Uncanny Valley Should Explore More

Uncanny Valley, a play by Thomas Gibbons now having its regional premiere at Benchmark Theatre, raises all kinds of interesting questions without fully exploring them. The script is intriguing, but ultimately this production feels more like a discussion than a theatrical event — despite the clean and thoughtful direction of Rachel Rogers.

Things begin promisingly with a truly startling image, as neurological scientist Claire reveals her creation, a robot named Julian. We watch as Julian is put together, limb by limb, over the course of the first act. Claire is about to retire, her husband suffers from ever-encroaching dementia, and Julian represents the proudest and most significant achievement of her illustrious career.

We’ve been fascinated for centuries — both repelled and delighted — by the idea of not-human creatures who somehow manifest as human. The phrase “uncanny valley” actually refers to the way distress and unease increase as these beings, or non-beings, become more and more like us. And today’s technology adds a complicating dimension. Mechanical devices have already stolen many of our jobs: Computers are even being used for medical diagnosis, though my doctor tells me he looks for all kinds of unquantifiable signs in evaluating his patients’ health, including speech, breathing, skin color, the way the patient navigates the examining table. We laugh when Siri, or the clever folks who program her, jokes with us. "What's the meaning of life?," my grandsons love asking her again and again, and they convulse in giggles when she responds “chocolate,” or “I don’t know, but I think there’s an app for that.” We take orders from our television sets. Driving, we argue with the GPS navigation voice: “Dammit, I don’t want to take that route.” On a more abstract level, scientists debate the possibility of eventually creating artificial intelligence that can think, reason and feel — which means they have to define thinking, reasoning and feeling — while many of the rest of us cling to the idea that nothing artificial can duplicate the creative comings and goings, memory retrieval, ethical questioning, dreams and surprising connections occurring endlessly in our minds.