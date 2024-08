All the Best Art Shows and Events to See This Weekend in Denver

click to enlarge Chip Thomas, “The Bison Didn’t Cross The Tracks; The Tracks Crossed The Bison, 2024 inkjet print on silk. Courtesy of Chip Thomas

click to enlarge B Jane Levine, “Red Upsweep.” © B Jane Levine, courtesy CPAC

Heidi Love Larraz, "Cecelia." Heidi Love Larraz

click to enlarge A wood installation by Hyland Mather. Hyland Mather, Space Gallery

click to enlarge Max Kaufmann, “Earthship,” 2023, gouache and ink on panel. Max Kaufmann

Bid on art by Jen Starling at the BRDG Project. Jen Starling

Whether your community is under- or over-served, see how the other half lives and learn what you can do about it at RedLine with its 48 Hours Summit and Conversation: Stories_UnderScored and new art exhibition,, which puts the paradox in perspective. You can also check out street photography at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center and find out what Andenken Gallery’s Hyland Mather has been up to since he left town at the Space Annex That’s already a lot! Get your plan together with our help.This year RedLine’s 48 Hours Summit runs with the art center’s 2024 theme of Stories_UnderScored, unraveling its meaning in every possible direction with speakers, performances, workshops, activities and discussions. Accompanied by the art exhibition, the two-day cultural conference is focused on America’s unrepresented communities, giving voice to their alternative histories.The art show, curated by Jorge Rojas, leads the way by referencing the contrast between voiceless communities — the Chinese laborers who risked their lives to build the Transcontinental Railroad, the Indigenous people whose land and lifestyle were stolen, Black slaves whose free labor fattened colonialist purses and Mexican workers taking their chances across the border — and the free European cohort ruling the land and the railways. The metaphor of the railroad tells opposing stories of the used and the users, both visually and through collaborative research by the nine artists, including a writer, a photographer and a videographer, who all took a train journey together to gain and share insights. Find details and the complete 48 Hours schedule here.CPAC taps the collective consciousness of street photography, an in-the-moment genre marked by the unexpected, a good eye, quick thinking, serendipity and plain dumb luck.showcases work by eighteen snap artists — nine of them local and the other nine international members of Women Street Photographers CPAC director Samantha Johnston, who curated the new show, notes that because male photographers have long dominated the genre, she wanted a fair representation of women. Another hope is that everyday folks with cell-phone cameras will be encouraged to try it themselves; to that end, CPAC is hosting two artist conversations via Instagram and two walking tours on the street for trigger-happy novices during the run of the show. As you’ll see in the show, street photography is wildly varied and diverse, capturing everything from interesting people seen by chance to perfect alignments of converging light, movement and shadows.The McNichols Building galleries reopen with new shows this week, bringing three unrelated exhibitions — the textile display; giant florals by Heidi Love Larraz in; and, a group show of black-and-white works by artists of all statures, from locals to the twentieth-century sculptor, painter and printmaker Alexander Calder. Don’t forget to RSVP for the openings.A former Denverite who ran the progressive Andenken Gallery here in the days before RiNo was RiNo, Hyland Mather moved on to Amsterdam and now Portugal, taking the gallery with him. An artist in his own right, Mather (aka the Lost Object) makes large pieces of wood bricolage, assemblage and sculpture, and will bring a collection of new work to the Space Annex in the Baker neighborhood. By the way, the big Space Gallery at Fourth Avenue and Santa Fe Drive will open a new group show on the following Friday, August 23, with work by a family of Andenken friends and gallery artists. More on that next week.Artists Stephen Batura, Andrea Caretto, Max Kaufmann, Aitor Lajorin-Encina, Sarah McKenzie and Collin Parson close down this year’sexhibition series with works exploring the relationship between architecture and space in the unorthodox crannies of a taxidermy shop. Between this classy collection of artists and the unlikely gallery walls, this should be well worth seeing.The artists of the Northside’s BRDG Project are throwing their hearts into fundraising this weekend with a free art auction on Friday and a ticketed Big Hair ’80s Dance Party on Saturday. Fifty artists have donated work for the silent auction, which benefits the gallery, though a portion of the proceeds will also serve as a “thank you” for the donated art. Bids can be made until 8:20 p.m., when the highest bidders will be announced. A partial preview of works is available online Saturday’s party is a whole different animal: The BRDG Project’s three directors — Brett Matarazzo, Michael Vacchiano and Michael Dowling — will be going by “Brett Michaels” (one can only hope they’ll be dressed to the nines in glam-metal head scarves, J.D. Vance eyeliner and sleazy rock tank tops, just like the real Bret Michaels), and guests are invited to get out their leather, Spandex and studs for a high-spirited evening of dancing to ’80s hits.