Ten Great Hikes Near Denver

We've been blessed with perfect hiking weather for Labor Day weekend, so get outside to enjoy the bounty of outdoor recreation our state has to offer.
If you're a city dweller and not looking to travel far, these hikes are close enough to Denver to take advantage of the cooler mornings and afternoons. If you're up for a quick hiking trip that ends in fantastic scenery, here are ten options all within an hour of Denver (traffic-depending, of course):
Alderfer Three Sisters Open Space Park
Evergreen
Easy to moderate, multiple trails
The well-maintained trails in this park range from 1.3 to 7 miles, and each offers mountain vistas, forested areas and open space. Alderfer Three Sisters is the perfect place to take friends or family members who may be impaired by vertigo or have walking issues; there are trails for all skill levels that don't involve high climbs or cavernous drops, but always provide rewarding landscape views.
Bear Peak via Shanahan Ridge
Boulder
Difficult, 5 miles out and back
With a 2,700-foot elevation gain, expect stunning views from the summit. The last mile is extremely steep, so some hikers may want to bring their poles. Keep in mind that this is an incredibly popular trail, so hikers will want to arrive early to beat the crowds.
Chief Mountain Trail
Idaho Springs
Moderate, 2.8 miles out and back
This trail is a snowshoeing favorite, but the views are rewarding throughout the year. A trek through the pines of Arapaho National Forest leads you to a 360-degree view that includes Pikes and Longs peaks. The climb is fairly steep, so be sure to pack lots of water as well as some brews or joints for a well-deserved rest at the top.
Eagle's View Trail Loop
Conifer
Moderate, 4.2-mile loop
Voted the best year-round hike by Westword readers in 2020, Eagle's View is a workout, but well worth it. The hike to the summit is up a steep slope (and mostly through forest, so remember your layers), but at the top you'll be greeted by the north face of Pikes Peak and surrounding mountain ranges.
Enchanted Mesa and McClintock Nature Trails
Boulder
Easy, 1.9-mile loop
While there isn't a standout, eye-popping moment, this trail is perfect for still-acclimating visitors or vertigo-prone hikers who want to take in spectacular landscapes while keeping the elevation low. The loop goes through both forests and open spaces that provide the opportunity to admire Boulder's famed Flatirons. As a bonus, it serves as a less-populated access trail if you decide to hike up the Flatirons for a higher view.
Genesee Summit Trail
Golden
Easy, 1.2-mile loop
This hike is good for both families or a solo venture, and its length makes it a perfect sunrise or sunset hike. The short, steady trek provides expansive views of the foothills, which are dotted with wildflowers. As one reviewer on AllTrails put it: "Almost felt like I was cheating as views like this in [Washington] take hours to obtain."
Green Mountain West Trail
Boulder
Moderate, 4 miles out and back
This is one of the most popular trails in Boulder, for a reason. It's a short hike, so the 360-degree views of Bear Peak and South Boulder Peak are a rewarding surprise. The trail is surrounded by many others in Boulder Open Space, all worth your attention year-round.
Maxwell Falls Bluffs Cliffside Trail Loop
Conifer
Moderate, 5.4-mile loop
Maxwell Falls offers a variety of trails, but the Cliffside Trail Loop is a definite winner. This hike through the woods ends with expansive views of rolling mountains filled with evergreens and snowcapped peaks in the distance. There are plenty of boulders where you can rest while soaking up the view; some beers in your pack could add to your appreciation of the scenery.
Mount Falcon Lookout Trail
Indian Hills
Easy, 1.8 miles out and back
You'll see some wildflowers peeking through at this favorite trail, which draws hikers as well as bikers. Lengthen your hike at many options of offshoots, where you'll trek through shaded wilderness that opens up to mountain views, or bring some picnic gear to savor those breathtaking views at the lookout. This is a popular trail, so be sure to arrive early to grab some good parking.
St. Mary's Glacier
Arapahoe National Forest
Moderate, 1.6 miles out and back
Perhaps one of the best-known must-do trails for tourists and locals alike, St. Mary's Glacier tests your endurance as you climb up a steady incline for most of the trail, but rewards you with pristine views. In the summer, jump off rocks to take a swim or bask in the sun. The snow takes a long time to melt, and skiers and snowboarders enjoy the area for some backcountry turns, as well. Remember to bring $20 for parking!