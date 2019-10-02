Laugh It Up at Denver's Ten Best Comedy Shows in October

October has much more to offer than trick-or-treat candies and pumpkin-spice lattes. Colorado's comedy harvest is particularly bountiful this October, with so many great shows packed into the next month that standup fans will have some difficult choices to make. Whether you favor the poetic filth of Jim Norton and Coco Diaz, the politically tinged humor of George Lopez and Janeane Garofalo, Halloween-themed editions of Doug Loves Scary Movies and Lucha Libre & Laughs, or merely the perfectly crafted jokes of Tig Notaro, the following list contains just the show for you. Keep reading to find out more about the ten best comedy shows in the Denver area this October, and get ready to laugh all month long.

George Lopez: The Wall Tour

Friday, October 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

$39.95 to $79.95

President Trump's proposed barrier along the southern U.S. border remains among the most farcical elements of his administration's deliberately cruel immigration policies, and George Lopez is here to bring it crumbling down, one joke at a time. After starring in a pair of eponymous sitcoms (Saint George and George Lopez), hosting his own late-night talk show (Lopez Tonight) and appearing in a string of movies like Real Women Have Curves, Swing Vote, El Chicano and the Beverly Hills Chihuahua series, Lopez has returned to full-time standup with renewed vigor. His latest special — also called The Wall — premiered on HBO in 2017, but the daily insanity of life during the past two years should leave the acclaimed comedian with plenty to talk about. Admission is $39.95 to $79.95 via Altitude Tickets; a second show has been added due to high demand, so be sure to reserve your seats now.

Janeane Garofalo

October 10 to 12, showtimes vary

Comedy Works Downtown

$25 to $27

An alt-comedy pioneer, political commentator and unlikely rom-com star, Janeane Garofalo has defied facile categorization ever since she first hit the stage, joke book in hand. Garofalo quickly parlayed her sui generis standup persona into ensemble roles on deeply influential game-changers like The Larry Sanders Show and The Ben Stiller Show, riding the forefront of a creative evolution that continues to shape comedy to this day. A flourishing on-screen career followed, with appearances in films like Reality Bites, The Truth About Cats and Dogs, Ratatouille, and Wet Hot American Summer, as well as shows like The West Wing, Broad City and 24 —whose fans were often outraged by the comedian's outspoken views. Garofalo is returning to Denver for a weekend-long master class in standup, so head over to the Comedy Works box-office page to buy tickets, $25 to $27, and find out more.

Tig Notaro

Friday, October 11, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

$15 to $32

The world is lucky to have Tig Notaro. A cancer survivor who's endured more than her fair share of personal tragedies, Notaro chronicled her struggles brilliantly on the award-winning standup album Live and in the documentary Tig. Adversity isn't what makes Notaro such a delight, however; it's the pure joy of an impeccably crafted joke. Her closing bit from her latest one-hour special, Happy to Be Here, for example, stands among the greatest bait-and-switches ever captured on video. Though her semi-autobiographical sitcom One Mississippi ended with the collapse of its streaming platform Seeso, Notaro has already secured roles in the upcoming movie Instant Family as well as the television series First Ladies. Don't miss out on your chance to see one of the world's most delightful comedians when Notaro rolls through the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Collins. Tickets, $15 to $32, are selling quickly; click over to the Lincoln Center box-office page to get yours, posthaste.

Alonzo Bodden

October 11 to 13, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Denver Improv

$15 to $50

Alonzo Bodden has achieved the ideal balance of brains and bravado, a feat so rare that few comedians can even aspire to it. Winner of the third season of Last Comic Standing, Bodden has made the late-night TV rounds, appeared in Angel, Californication, Fresh Off the Boat and Scary Movie 4, and served as a recurring panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me. An avowed gearhead, Bodden has also hosted programs such as 101 Cars You Must Drive and America's Worst Driver, and remains a frequent guest on Jay Leno's Garage. Fresh off the release of his latest one-hour special, Heavy Lightweight, Bodden is stepping back into the ring — aka the Denver Improv stage — to punch and punchline his way through a few hilarious rounds. Visit the Denver Improv box-office page to buy tickets, $15 to $50, and learn more.

Joey Diaz

Saturday, October 12, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

$29.50 to $39.50

Comedy legend and enthusiastic Cheeba Chew fan Joey "Coco" Diaz loves Denver, and Denver loves him right back. A peerless purveyor of dirty jokes and debaucherous stories, the Cuban-born and New Jersey-raised comedian discovered his true calling after dropping out of the University of Colorado's Engineering program and hitting local clubs like Comedy Works and the now-defunct Wit's End, where he also worked as a doorman. Diaz has subsequently come a long way from checking IDs and taking tickets; these days he's a regular fixture on Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening, an accomplished actor with multiple appearances on shows like My Name Is Earl, Maron and I'm Dying Up Here, and a highly in-demand comic who's successfully made the leap from clubs to theaters. The enterprising Diaz also hosts The Church of What's Happening Now podcast and released his latest one-hour special, Socially Unacceptable, in 2016. Swinging through Colorado with the evocatively titled 56 and Still Slinging Dick tour, Diaz is in finer and funnier form than ever. Check out Altitude Tickets to reserve seats and find out more.

Schitt's Creek: Up Close and Personal

Friday, October 18, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Buell Theatre

$49.50 to $99.50

Cast your eyes northward, comedy nerds; some of the funniest shows on television are being produced in Canada, and Schitt's Creek is leading the vanguard. One of the freshest comedic imports from across the border, the show enjoys an enthusiastic stateside following, earning an unprecedented Emmy nomination for its sharp writing and cast full of hilarious ringers. Join stars and co-creators Dan and Eugene Levy, along with assorted members of the cast, for a joke and insight-filled glance behind the scenes of the international hit when the father-son duo come to Denver's Buell Theatre with an evening of unseen clips, backstage stories and witty banter. Search AXS Events for tickets, $49.50 to $99.50, and further details.

Jim Norton headlines Comedy Works Downtown on October 18 and 19. Christopher Lovenguth

Jim Norton

October 18 to 19, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Comedy Works Downtown

$32.00 to $82.00

The comedy of Jim Norton certainly isn't intended for the easily offended, but don't mistake him for some sort of rampaging edgelord. Norton always favors joke craft over provocation, and often places himself at the humiliating center of his act. A favorite of radio and podcast listeners who dutifully tune into each episode of UFC Unfiltered and The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, Norton has released four standup albums and seven specials, including his latest effort, 2017's Mouthful of Shame. Back in town and blue as ever, Norton is a comedic force of nature who'll leave you laughing past your own objections. Visit the Comedy Works box-office page to find tickets, $32.00 to $82.00, and more information.

Doug Benson returns to Comedy Works with Doug Loves Scary Movies. Robyn Van Swank

Doug Loves Scary Movies

Saturday, October 26, 4:20 p.m.

Comedy Works Downtown

$22

Standup comedian, cinephile and sentient bong Doug Benson rolls through the Mile High for the second time this year with a special Halloween edition of the Doug Loves Scary Movies podcast. Join Benson and a panel of quick-witted guests as they discuss the highlights of horror cinema and play an extra-spooky edition of the Leonard Maltin Game. As always, the show kicks off at the stoner-friendly hour of 4:20 p.m., leaving your evening open so you can return to the club for a headlining set from the Sklar Brothers. Buy tickets, $22, and learn more on the Comedy Works box-office page.

Lucha Libre & Laughs returns for another evening of brawn and buffoonery. Geoff Decker: Hidden Vision Photography

Lucha Libre & Laughs: What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse

Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

The Oriental Theater

$11 to $100

Lucha Libre & Laughs is back and beefier than ever with What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse, a special Halloween-themed edition of Denver's favorite mashup of standup comedy and professional wrestling. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes in celebration of Samhain as Anaya defends his heavyweight champion title against a formidable challenge from Shotzi Blackheart following an evening of bouts between Holidead, Super Thunderfrog, Filter, Lonnie Valdez and more. With host Kyle Pogue, guest comics Kira MagCalen and Derrick Rush, and color commentators Nathan Lund and Mitch Jones on hand to provide the laughs promised by the title, Lucha Libre & Laughs proves its mettle yet again. Early-bird tickets ($11) will be available until October 5; after that, admission will be $16 pre-sale, $19 the day of the show, and $100 for a table of four. Find tickets and further details on the Oriental Theater box-office page.

Nick Kroll: Middle-Aged Boy Tour

Sunday, October 27, 7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

$33.50

Let the good times Kroll! Actor, comedian and co-creator of the hit cartoon Big Mouth, Nick Kroll winds down a month full of merriment with a Sunday night performance at Denver's Paramount Theatre. A versatile sketch performer with a unique facility for creating indelible characters, many of whom were featured on Comedy Central's Kroll Show, Kroll is branching into standup with the Middle-Aged Boy tour, an ode to arrested development. Following appearances on shows like The League, Portlandia and Comedy Bang Bang and films such as Loving, Uncle Drew and The Secret Life of Pets 2, Kroll is in full command of his comedic voice and prepared to delight the hell out of local fans. Visit the Paramount Theatre's Altitude Tickets page to reserve seats, $33.50 each, and learn more.