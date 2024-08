The Best First Friday Shows on Santa Fe Drive and Other Denver Art Districts

click to enlarge Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser, “Ancestors of the Blue Moon.” Buckminster Fuller Dome at the Aspen Institute Aspen ArtWeek

Sherry Wiggins, with Luís Filipe Branco: “Between the Earth and Sky III." Courtesy © Sherry Wiggins and Luís Filipe Branco

click to enlarge Corey Pemberton, “Sage Wisdom (crusty feet),” 2023, mixed media. © Corey Pemberton, courtesy CVA MSUD

click to enlarge D'art Gallery's OG crew helps ceramic artist Vicki Smith display a clay sculpture. Courtesy D'art Gallery Founders

Quelle Chris, "Mischief." Quelle Chris

August First Friday events are burning up Denver this weekend, with such hot events as the unveiling of D'art Gallery 's expansion and visual art by actor Anthony Quinn. The art-and-hip-hop blend ofreturns to Bitfactory Gallery, with a concert the next night at the gorgeous El Jebel building. In higher climes, all of Aspen is being showered with art and artists.Here's where to bump into art this weekend without even trying:There’s a sad chapter of Colorado history wrapped up in the newly opened Denver Art Museum exhibition,, about an accomplished Japanese painter who was among more than 10,000 Japanese-Americans — a majority of them American citizens — incarcerated near the Kansas border at the Granada Relocation Center internment camp, better known now as the Amache National Historic Site. In more than forty paintings on loan from the Japanese American National Museum and the Ueyama family,is a visual diary of the artist’s life, including his time teaching art classes while living in the camp barracks. His story might just inspire you to visit Amache, which was designated a historic site in 2022, and also stop by the museum in the town of Granada.The Aspen Aspen Art Museum’s annual ArtWeek — a series of artist conversations and events that continue through Sunday — is already underway, but it’s not to late to come to the arty party: Most ArtWeek events are free ( reserve here ), while the new Aspen Art Fair and the annual Intersect Aspen Art & Design Fair, where one can see the latest from artists from across the nation, run concurrently.Dedicated art-walkers wait all year for the First Friday in August, when Santa Fe Drive is closed to traffic from Sixth to Eleventh avenues, making for less crowded sidewalks in spite of big crowds in an open-air art paradise. As one would expect, the art district galleries go all out, with opening receptions and special events, as well as food trucks, live music and street vendors galore. Following are just a few ideas about where to go and what to see there.The fifth and lastexhibition series for Michael Warren Contemporary finishes big this week with a fine display of work by artists Jeff Baldus, K Rhinus Cesark, John Garrett, Etsuko Ichikawa, Margaret Kasahara, Gwen Laine, Brad Reed Nelson, Sara Ransford, Allison Stewart, Floyd Tunson and Sherry Wiggins. Feast your eyes.Metro State University’s Center for Visual Art heads into another school year with a pair of shows that celebrate the intersection of art and craft through the vision of one interdisciplinary artist. Corey Pemberton, a glass-blower, painter, mixed-media artist and co-founder and director of Crafting the Future, a nonprofit promoting diversity in the art world, will show his own work in, a beautiful primer on the use of craft practices in the production of fine art. Pemberton commonly depicts portrait figures posing in elaborately designed rooms that open up greater perceptions of the people they contain, with themes touching at the same time on otherness and the everyday.The companion exhibition,, expands on the theme through work by six diverse artists from Crafting the Future’s Los Angeles residency program. Meanwhile, the student-run 965 gallery fits right in with a show of quilts by Valerie C. White, and curated by Bridget Ebert and Alyssa Williams.D’art Gallery will celebrate its new super-sized look on Santa Fe Drive with the debut of the D’art 360 Gallery in the front space formerly occupied by Spark Gallery, where 32 360 member artists will rotate shows, as well as Gallery West, where sixteen D’art founding members are hosting a show of their own. In other spaces, members Dmitri Valone and Amanda Stavast share the theme of Entanglement by finding common ground while working in completely different styles, and members of the budding Colorado Women Artists Museum prevail in Gallery East. See the D’art website for more events and additional corresponding events for each gallery show.When thinking of Anthony Quinn, your thoughts usually turn to the actor’s memorable performances in such twentieth-century films asand(where he played Paul Gauguin to Kirk Douglas’s Vincent van Gogh). But like Gauguin, Quinn was also a painter and sculptor, who got his start as a boy, sketching actors on the sly while visiting a studio where his father worked in Los Angeles. Get the old Hollywood vibe and a touch of modernist Mexico when the Museo hosts a pop-up exhibition,, curated by Yolanda Fauvet in collaboration with the Anthony Quinn Estate and President of the Anthony Quinn Foundation, Katherine Quinn.Last year’sart exhibit at Bitfactory and concert at Herman’s with hip-hop artists Aesop Rock, Deca, Isaac Sawyer, Kid Acne and Quelle Chris was such a success that Denver artist Dan Drossman is hosting it again. The street exhibition includes Georgia Anne Muldrow, Homeboy Sandman, Fresh Daily Lily Fangz and more, and a new venue for the concert. And on Sunday, the American soul and hip hop singer, producer and songwriter Muldrow will add a community-service jam event, with a free trade outpost where one can give or take donations.