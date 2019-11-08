Beat Black Friday at These Twenty Great Early-Bird Holiday Gift Markets

There’s a reason that the holiday season — or at least the tiresome gift-shopping piece of it — begins the day after Halloween: so smart shoppers can avoid December’s free-for-all retail madness and the clusterfuck of Black Friday.

Thoughtful gifts from local makers, artisans and global fair-trade micro-businesses will help you along this season, as will the knowledge that you didn’t just throw your money at corporate retailers online. This year, try it our way: Have a small-scale social experience, buy well, go home and put up your feet.

Here are twenty great local holiday gift markets:

Travel through the holidays with help from the Mile High Holiday Mart. Courtesy of the Junior League of Denver

Junior League of Denver 40th Annual Mile High Holiday Mart

Gates Field House, Ritchie Center, University of Denver, 2201 East Asbury Avenue

Friday, November 8: private VIP shopping event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $40., public shopping hours, 1 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 9, 9 am. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public shopping admission: $5; free admission with donation of a new, unwrapped toy to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

The Junior League will celebrate forty years of curated gift-shopping and fundraising at the Mile High Holiday Mart, setting up in 2019 at the Gates Field House with an eclectic spread of jewelry, accessories, homemade condiments and unexpected whimsies from more than 100 stylish vendors. Proceeds help bankroll the league’s charities, which provide mentor services to women in need and support childhood literacy. Go a step further and bring a new toy donation to the door for free admission.

EXPAND Load up on holiday gifts at the Old House Vintage Market. Old House Vintage Market

Holiday Old House Vintage Market

The Ranch Event Complex, First National Bank Building, 5280 Arena Circle #100, Loveland

Friday, November 8: Friday night shopping party, 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 9: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $6 (free both days for children twelve and under)

This Loveland-based touring market, a true vintage bazaar in every way, pops up at the Ranch for its glittery annual holiday edition, showcasing antique, vintage, salvaged, upcycled and handmade merchandise from a large selection of vendors from the West. Highlights include a Camper Caravan of three cute vintage trailers stocked with holiday goodies, food-truck fare, and a beer and wine concession. VIP tickets for Friday night are sold out, but you can still forgo the extra perks and buy a regular ticket at the door.

EXPAND Find everything you need — or don't need — at the Curate open house. Curate: A Local Mercantile

Holiday Open House

Curate: A Local Mercantile, 8262 South University Boulevard, Centennial

Friday, November 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 10, noon to 5 p.m.

Curate, the year-round Centennial gift-shop mall filled with dozens of merchants and artisans under one roof, is stocked up and ready for the holidays with a Santa’s sack-full of perfect presents in a new, improved location, right across the parking lot from the old one. Over the weekend, enjoy a string of special activities each day, including a Friday night happy hour, Saturday fashion show and more.

EXPAND Let Hijos del Sol brighten your holiday season with beautiful gifts from Latin America. Courtesy of the Latino Cultural Arts Center

Holiday Mercado

Hijos del Sol, 2715 West Eighth Avenue

Four Saturdays, November 9, November 23, December 7 and December 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the Latino Cultural Arts Center in Sun Valley continues to raise money for a new home, the museum's retail shop, Hijos del Sol, puts a beautiful face on the institution’s mission by offering quality, hand-selected, handcrafted textiles, jewelry, accessories and home decor created by Latino folk artists from across the Americas; sales support both LCAC and fair-trade artisans. Now Hijos del Sol, a 2019 Westword Best of Denver winner, is kicking off its Holiday Mercado with four weekend shopping days ahead of Christmas. Go find something exquisite por tu familia y amigos.

EXPAND Benefit Boulder's mountain firefighters and find something beautiful at the Boulder Mountain Handmade Market. Judy Vassar, Funky Olive Art Studio

Boulder Mountain Handmade Market

Boulder Elks Lodge & Pool, 3975 28th Street, Boulder

Saturday and Sunday, November 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Folksy and proudly handcrafted through and through, the Boulder Mountain Handmade Market benefits the hardworking firefighters of the Boulder Mountain Fire Department, as it has for the past 45 years, through the sale of work by local crafters, artists, photographers, potters and bakers.

Winterfest

Evergreen High School, 29300 Buffalo Park Road, Evergreen

Saturday, November 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$2 at the door, children free

The Center for the Arts Evergreen moves over to Evergreen High School for a one-day shopping fest that specializes in ornaments and holiday decor, as well as handmade wares of every type, from knit caps and jewelry to candles and bath products. Take a trip into the foothills, and bring the kids: Winterfest wouldn’t be Winterfest without Santa’s workshop.

EXPAND Save on fashions from Stanley Marketplace boutiques. From the Hip

Stanley's First-Ever Fashion Show

Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Wednesday, November 13, 6 to 7 p.m.

The folks and retailers over at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora are always ready to try something new for the holidays. This year, it’s an in-house fashion show touting togs from Stanley boutiques, including Sterre, Velvet Wolf, True, Steele Angel, Goose & the Goat and June Ruby. See what’s in-store right now, and afterward, benefit from a 20 percent discount on merchandise at any of the participating businesses. Grab a drink or bite while you’re there, and start prettying yourself up for those holiday cocktail parties. Admission is free, but if you RSVP at eventbrite.com, you’ll be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card.

EXPAND The holiday shop at the Center for the Arts Evergreen opens for business on November 15. Center for the Arts Evergreen

2019 Holiday Show and Gift Shop

Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Road, Evergreen

November 15 through December 24

Opening reception: November 15, 4 to 7 p.m.

Once Winterfest is over, the Center for the Arts Evergreen goes upscale for a retail display of handmade gift and holiday items from more than fifty hand-picked artisans and artists. Drop in any time; it’s free, and the pickings are lovely.

Shake up your holidays with gifts from the Rue de Noel market. Courtesy of A Paris Street Market

Rue de Noel: A Paris Street Christmas Market

Douglas County Events Center, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock

Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Out in the south suburbs, A Paris Street Market has finished its run of outdoor monthly markets for the year, but the whole flea-market caravan will be back for a weekend, cloaked in red and green, for Rue de Noel. The holiday-focused vintage mart will be stuffed to the gills with everything you need to get through a full season of decorating, gift-giving and partying.

EXPAND Get lucky at the new Horseshoe Shop retail pop-up at the Edgewater Public Market. Courtesy of the Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market

Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market Shop

Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

November 16 (or TBA) through December 31

The Horseshoe Market’s hallowed annual weekend holiday market won’t pop up in northwest Denver until after Thanksgiving. But there is an alternative way to shop curated wares from more than thirty of the market’s best vendors: at the Horseshoe Shop retail space in the brand-new Edgewater Public Market. Like Stanley Marketplace, the market has plenty of other dining and shopping options to keep you busy for hours. The market’s mid-November grand-opening date is still tentative at this writing; watch the Facebook page for updates.

EXPAND Find your spirit animal at the Avenue Lofts Winter Gift Sale. Courtesy of Art at Avenue Lofts

Arts and Crafts Winter Gift Show

Art at Avenue Lofts, 1000 East 18th Avenue

Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Have a posh shopping experience at the Avenue Lofts, where artisans show off their wares bi-annually in an intimate space. The holiday version gives you lots of space to snack, sip and gab with the artists, and get a sparkly new fairy-hair ’do or a Tarot reading while you’re there.

Shop the Dock 2019

Dry Dock Brewing Company, South Dock, 15120 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora

Saturday, November 16, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Craft markets in breweries are no longer an anomaly — there’s just something about shopping and quaffing that takes the edge off your rising holiday stress level. Dry Dock’s version, which doubles as a charitable food drive, is in its twelfth year, bringing 25 makers, swag bags for the first 100 guests and instant entry for door-prize drawings when you bring along two or more non-perishable food items to donate.

Find fair-trade holiday decor from around the world at the First Mennonite Church. Ten Thousand Villages Fort Collins

Fair Trade Holiday Sale

First Mennonite Church of Denver, 430 West Ninth Avenue

Saturday, November 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ten Thousand Villages in Fort Collins sells fair-trade wares from all over the world throughout the year but goes big for the holiday season, touring venues throughout northern Colorado and mountain towns with a beautiful road show of baskets, jewelry, crafts and other items from international artisans. Not only do the global vendors benefit from the sale of their work, but you also benefit from fair prices and an amazing selection.

EXPAND Go high on the hog at the Hog Haven Farm Holiday Pop-Up Market. Hog Haven Farm

Hog Haven Farm Holiday Pop-Up Market

LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st Street

Sunday, November 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s a hog’s world at the Hog Haven Farm pig rescue, and that means keeping its porcine wards fat, happy and well-fed all year long. Meet a couple of those happy hogs and shop a handcrafted selection of pig-inspired goods and Hog Haven Farm apparel at the rescue’s first annual holiday pop-up. Coffee, hot drinks and pastries will be available.

The Denver Botanic Gardens Winter Gift Market is open for business. Denver Botanic Gardens

Winter Gift Market

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

Thursday, November 21, 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Another time-honored sale in Denver, this one with a botanical bent, the Winter Gift Market returns to the Denver Botanic Gardens with a new selection of in-house Garden Guild herbal vinegars and seasonings, and, of course, a glorious spread of beautiful handmade merchandise offering something for everyone on your list (not to mention yourself…). Support the DBG, and enjoy free admission to the gardens for your trouble; if you're a member, you’ll also get a 10 percent discount on your purchases.

Sustainable baby swaddles and other baby goods can be found at Factotum's Holiday ecoMRKT. ecoMRKT

Holiday ecoMRKT — a sustainable pop-up marketplace

Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan Street

Thursday, November 21, 5 to 9 p.m.

Factotum will make room in its tasting rooms for the Holiday ecoMRKT, a newfangled kind of gift sale with a focus on forward-thinking, package-free, sustainable products. Hosted by Newd Elements, B.Green Events and ecoshyft, the market will offer everything from biodegradable baby binkies to adventure-ready goggles and sunglasses made from plant-based materials. Chow down on food-truck eats; buy a beer and support One Tree Planted.

EXPAND The Denver Christkindl Market will glitter and glow through December 23 in downtown Denver. Denver Christkindl Market

Denver Christkindl Market

Skyline Park, 1515 Arapahoe Street

November 22 through December 23

Open daily at 11 a.m., including Thanksgiving Day; close times vary

The Christkindl Market has brought annual holiday cheer to the heart of downtown Denver for nearly twenty years, complete with oompah bands, Glühwein, Bavarian-style biers, hot pretzels, fresh salmon right from the smoker and the not-to-miss arrivals of St. Nikolaus, Krampus and the angelic Christkind spirit. The rustic vendor booths shine with glass ornaments, nutcrackers, beer steins, cashmere scarves and German goodies. Make a day or night of it, and visit the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, just a stone’s throw away, in the shadow of the D&F Tower.

Holiday Sugar Plum Bazaar

Denver Mart Expo Hall, 451 East 58th Avenue

Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

A Denver favorite and Westword Best of Denver awardee, the Sugar Plum is back for its eighth year, bringing a tried-and-true mixture of nearly 150 friendly vendors and their vintage, handmade and cottage-industry wares to the Denver Mart. Looking for the perfect, one-of-a-kind treasure you’ll never find again anywhere? The Sugar Plum is your go-to for the perfect gift.

Find jewelry treasures, vintage to contemporary, at the Denver Woman’s Press Club Annual Jewelry Sale. DWPC

Denver Women's Press Club Annual Jewelry Sale

Denver Woman’s Press Club, 1325 Logan Street

Saturday, November 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The DWPC’s jewelry sale supports the club’s scholarship fund for young women journalists, but it’s also a grand compendium of gorgeous estate-sale jewelry, conveniently compiled under one roof. Pore over rare bangles and brooches, necklaces and earrings, and even men’s cufflinks, from all eras, during the two-day pop-up.

2019 World Gift Market

First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 South Colorado Boulevard, Englewood

First Universalist Church, 4101 East Hampden Avenue

Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

First Plymouth and First Universalist join hands across the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Hampden Avenue for this big sale of fair-trade treasures. Find colorful handcrafted baskets from Africa, hand-embroidered goods from Vietnam, rolled-paper bead earrings from Uganda and a zillion other handmade goods from around the world.

