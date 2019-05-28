Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

There are plenty of literary events to book this week, from visits by well-known personalities to book readings by up-and-comers, from small cultural events to a huge pop-culture convention. It's time for a literary picnic: Denver’s own moveable feast.

EXPAND Forge Books

Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark, Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered

Tuesday, May 28, 5 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

If you’re one of the countless fans of the podcast My Favorite Murder, the fans who describe themselves as “Murderinos," then you already know all about this book: Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered: The Definitive How-to Guide, the dual memoir by hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. Sharing never-before-heard stories ranging from their struggles with depression, eating disorders and addition, Kilgariff and Hardstark delve into both true crime and their own past to discuss meaningful cultural and societal issues with fierce empathy, unapologetic frankness and irreverent humor. The event is free.

EXPAND Hanover Square

Scott Pelley, Truth Worth Telling

Tuesday, May 28, 7 p.m.

Fort Collins Hilton

425 West Prospect, Fort Collins

Fort Collins’s Old Firehouse Books partners with Colorado State University’s Friends of Morgan Library and the Poudre River Public Library District to host CBS correspondent, photographer and author Scott Pelley to speak about his new book, Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times. “Don’t ask the meaning of life,” Pelley writes. “Life is asking, what’s the meaning of you?” He wrote this book for readers who believe that values matter and truth is real and very much worth telling. The event is free and open to the public; books will be available for sale and autographing at the event.

EXPAND One World

Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Sabrina & Corina

Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Denver author Kali Fajardo-Anstine brings her breakout success short-story collection Sabrina & Corina to the Tattered Cover for a reading and signing. The book is a moving and lovingly local narrative of unrelenting feminine power and an exploration of the universal experiences of abandonment, heritage and an eternal sense of home: a powerful meditation on friendship, mothers and daughters, and the deep-rooted truths of our homelands. The event is free and open to the public; for a more in-depth look at the author and her smash debut, check out our recent literary interview.

Unviersity of Chicago Press

Heather Hansman, Downriver

Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Heather Hansman comes to the Boulder Book Store to speak about and sign her new book, Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West. Hansman talks about the fights over the Green River, its waters, and what will happen to it in the future as the West gets hotter and drier and more in-demand from an ever-increasing population. Hansman’s book reports from the river itself, choosing a new and in-the-water perspective on the battles and what they mean for the future of the West. Tickets are $5, and good for $5 off any purchase the day of the event.

Author Terry Brooks returns to the Denver Pop Culture Con. Twitter

Denver Pop Culture Con

Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th Street

Prices vary

This is the first official year of the rebranded Denver Pop Culture Con, but don’t let that make you think that DPCC is new to Denver. On the contrary, this is the well-loved and smash-success summer convention (formerly Denver Comic Con) that Denverites have enjoyed for going on eight years, with attendance and national attention growing. And this year there’s an onslaught of authors, from the beloved Terry Brooks to up-and-coming writers from almost every genre. If you love books, you owe it to yourself to check out Authors Alley: It’s like literary-nerd nirvana. Both three-day and single-day passes are still available, but prices go up (and tickets may not be available at all) at the door.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.