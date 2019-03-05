The 21 Best Things to Do in Denver, March 5 Through March 11

Get light on your feet when the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble and Wonderbound collaborate with the Colorado Ballet for Tour de Force or Evolving Doors Dance's latest, A Rip in the Sky and Mending the Moon. Other fun events on the docket this week include true hand-to-hand combat at the Rocky Mountain Puppet Slam, Curious Theatre's premiere of Skeleton Crew, a celebration of dorks and beer at Wynkoop Brewing Company and more!

Tuesday, March 5

To celebrate Reel Film Day on Tuesday, March 5, the Alamo Drafthouse in Littleton is dragging out the American Genre Film Archive’s 35mm print of the Hong Kong martial-arts fan favorite Five Deadly Venoms, starring the martial-arts team the Venom Mob. It’s about a five-man kung fu squad — Centipede, Snake, Scorpion, Lizard and Toad — that plots to steal from their dying teacher, master of the Poison Clan. Not to give anything away, but the film climaxes with an epic, must-see five-way battle. Five Deadly Venoms screens at 7 p.m. at the Alamo, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton; get info and tickets, $8, at drafthouse.com/denver.

Continue Reading

Swoon to the sounds of blues, soul and gospel presented in Quinn DeVeaux's angelic tenor when he rolls through Denver on Tuesday, March 5, like a woeful stone. An electrifyingly talented musician devoted to Americana, DeVeaux will find an ideal home at the Lion's Lair, 2022 East Colfax Avenue, with the Mile High City's own Jumbo's Hi-Dive Blues Band on hand to warm up the crowd for an evening of golden voices and classic tunes; tickets are $10 in advance at brownpapertickets.com, $12 at the door. Can't make it Tuesday night? DeVeaux will play a free show at Magic Rat Live Music, 111 Chestnut Street Street in Fort Collins, on Wednesday, March 6; visit quinndeveaux.com/tour to RSVP and learn more.

Wednesday, March 6

If you’ve found yourself glued to Netflix watching Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, you won't want to miss Denver journalist Ward Lucas (seen in the series) as he recounts shadowing police during stakeouts and at murder scenes while law enforcement tried to figure out who was behind the serial killings. Lucas’s coverage of the homicides began when he was a cub reporter in Seattle and continued when he moved to Denver to work for KBTV (now 9News). He'll share his story at "Ward Lucas: Covering Ted Bundy," from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Place. Find tickets, free for Press Club members and $8 for everyone else, on the Denver Press Club Facebook page.

Thursday, March 7

The nonprofit SAME Cafe has been serving up healthy and hearty meals — as well as making national headlines — for more than a decade, and now the pay-what-you-can eatery is getting wheels. On Thursday, March 7, the SAME Food Truck will make its debut alongside bites and booze from Snooze, Cirque Kitchen and Spirits, the Inventing Room, Renegade Brewing Company, Sweet Action Ice Cream and Biju's Little Curry Shop at the second annual So All May Eat Gala at the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., guests will sample food and drink from great restaurants around Denver; food-justice activist and founder of D.C. Central Kitchen and L.A. Kitchen Robert Egger will also give a presentation. Tickets are on sale for $75 on eventbrite.com, though in keeping with SAME's mission, pay-what-you-can and volunteer-exchange tickets are also available; visit soallmayeat.org for details.

EXPAND Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché is based on the unsung female auteur who began her career as a writer, director and producer in 1896 at the tender age of 23. Wildwood Enterprises

What could be a more fitting kickoff to this year’s Women+Film Festival — which runs April 9 to 14 at the Sie FilmCenter — than a documentary about Alice Guy-Blaché, an unsung female auteur who began her career as a writer, director and producer in 1896 at the tender age of 23? The Sie will present a Women+Film teaser screening of Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché — a 2018 film by Pamela Green and narrated by Jodie Foster that upholds Guy-Blaché’s lost legacy — at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, with Green in person to answer questions. Tickets are $7 to $11.50 at denverfilm.org. Can’t make it? The film screens again on March 8 as part of the International Film Series in Boulder.

Curious Theatre's production of Skeleton Crew, a tightly scripted play that falls somewhere between the blue-collar dramas of Clifford Odets and August Wilson, tops off playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit trilogy with a tale of working-class woes in the automobile industry during the Great Recession of the 2000s. With a firm spot in the timeline of American classics, it’s a must-see for Denver theater-goers, especially in the hands of Curious and donnie l. betts, a director who’s intimate with the human side of social unrest. Skeleton Crew opens with previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8, then continues through April 13 at Curious, 1080 Acoma Street; find more details and tickets, $20 to $50, at curioustheatre.org.

EXPAND A Rip in the Sky and Mending the Moon is the fruit of a collaboration with composer Amy Shelley and writers Serena Chopra, Ian Dougherty and Steph Holmbo. Courtesy of Evolving Doors Dance

The People's Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, has fast become a friend to dance by providing support — and ample space — for performances by local ensembles, including Evolving Doors Dance, a northwest Denver troupe that will be in the house for three nights of shows starting Thursday, March 7. The production, A Rip in the Sky and Mending the Moon, is the fruit of a collaboration with composer Amy Shelley and writers Serena Chopra, Ian Dougherty and Steph Holmbo; as hinted at in the title, it has to do with the symbiosis of unraveling and mending in daily life. Find tickets, $20, at eventbrite.com, and learn more at evolvingdoorsdance.org.

Friday, March 8

In November 1864, Cheyenne and Arapaho people camped peacefully along Sand Creek in what is now southeastern Colorado were slaughtered in a surprise attack by Colonel John Chivington and a group of volunteers. A new documentary from Wohehiv Films, We Are Still Here: Sand Creek Massacre Spiritual Healing Run, looks back at the attack by hailing modern tribal survivors, who run from the massacre site to the State Capitol in Denver every year in tribute. Filmed during the 2018 run, We Are Still Here will have a world-premiere screening at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, in Sturm Hall on the University of Denver campus. DU has ties to the subject matter, as you’ll learn at the screening; a Q&A and networking session will follow the film. Admission is free, but donations are welcome to help finance this year's run. Learn more at the We Are Still Here: Sand Creek Massacre Facebook event page.

Colorado Symphony conductor Christopher Dragon continues his merry campaign to draw movie-goers to the concert hall with Disney in Concert: Mary Poppins, a screening of the classic 1964 musical accompanied by a live performance of Robert and Richard Sherman's ebullient score. Expect a jolly holiday at the show, which nods to the film's recent reboot/sequel Mary Poppins Returns while offering a sonic tribute to the timeless charms of the original. Steer your magical umbrellas toward Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8; find tickets and more information at coloradosymphony.org.

Tour de Force is Colorado Ballet's show of solidarity with two of the region’s most enduring independent dance companies. Colorado Ballet

The Colorado Ballet springs forward this month with Tour de Force, a show of solidarity with two of the region’s most enduring independent dance companies: the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble and Wonderbound. The guest ensembles will bookend choreographer Amy Seiwert's Traveling Alone for the Colorado Ballet with a jazzy offering from Robinson titled The MOVE/ment and Garrett Ammon's dancy interpretation of Beethoven's Creatures of Prometheus. The first of four performances over the weekend starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in the Denver Performing Arts Complex; learn more and get tickets, starting at $30, at coloradoballet.org.

Stephen Marley, a Grammy-winning scion of reggae royalty, has been entertaining audiences worldwide since his stage debut in 1979 at the tender age of seven. Marley's prodigious talents and devotion to the transformative power of music have driven his career as much as his famous surname. From his origins as the singer, guitarist and drummer of the sibling supergroup Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, he forged his own flourishing career, both as a solo act and as frontman/Svengali of the Ghetto Youths ensemble. Marley's all-acoustic tour through Colorado lands at the Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street in Boulder, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 8 (subsequent stops include Fort Lewis College and the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride); find more information and tickets, $35 to $125, at ticketfly.com.

In these stressful times, seventy minutes of mindless activity can be a life-saver — or a cat-saver! For three days starting Friday, March 8, the Sie FilmCenter will host the local edition of the 2019 Cat Video Fest, a worldwide event that screens the best in Internet cat videos and collects donations for local animal charities. Ten percent of ticket sales — admission is $7 for Denver Film Society members and $11.50 for everyone else — will benefit local kitties in need, so get to buying at denverfilm.org. The festival starts at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and continues at various times on Saturday and Sunday at the Sie, 2510 East Colfax Avenue.

EXPAND Celebrate beer and dorkdom at Wynkoop Brewing. Scott Lentz

Saturday, March 9

It is fully possible to drift into dorkdom when it comes to loving beer, and that’s why there’s a Day of Dorks celebration at the Wynkoop Brewing Company, whose promotions for the event promise pours of some of the “geekiest and [most] white-whaley craft brew in all the land.” You’re welcome to don your best nerd gear to share quaffs, though it’s not required; however, you are asked to bring donations of school supplies. Belly up from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Wynkoop, 1634 18th Street in LoDo; tickets are $40 at eventbrite.com.

Do you love the Denver Diorama at the History Colorado Center? Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with this depiction of early Denver, created in the ’30s by the Works Project Administration. In anticipation of the diorama moving from the basement to the second floor as the centerpiece of the Boomtown: Denver, 1860 exhibit that opens March 16, the diorama is getting a facelift, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, you can see the conservation crew in action and learn more about their work preserving this miniature view of the city. History Colorado Center is at 1200 Broadway, and this boom with a view is included with admission; find out more at historycolorado.org.

Nederland’s annual Frozen Dead Guys Days tribute to town cryonics pioneer Bredo Morstol, who was famously frozen in dry ice in a Tuff Shed, is always a blast — of cold air and fun — with its coffin race, frozen turkey bowling and costumed Polar Plunge. But the quirky sideshow Frozen Dead Poetry endows the two-day event with a literary vein. Saturday's activities include a poet parade at noon and an open reading at 2 p.m., while the official Frozen Dead Poet Slam goes down at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10. All poetry programming is free and takes place in front of the Pioneer Inn, 15 East First Street in Nederland; learn more at the Frozen Dead Poet Slam Facebook page.

Anyone who hasn't had the pleasure of wandering through Natura Obscura's immersive arts experience at Englewood's Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Englewood Parkway, is depriving their eyes, ears and imaginations of a thought-provoking feast for the senses. While the exhibit will remain on display until April 28, you have just one chance to see the work in a whole new light (literally) at Natura Obscura's Blacklight Delight, a grand arty party tucked into the confines of the MOA. The festivities get started at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Find tickets, $20, and more information at the Natura Obscura Blacklight Delight Facebook page.

Get funky on a whole ’notha level with Ladies of Paradise, a Portland-based cannabis blog and creative agency geared toward women that wants to include you in its cannabis-infused Denver excursion. Partnering with Native Roots and Cultivated Synergy, the trio will host Electric Avenue, a private and pot-friendly silent-disco event mixed with trippy vibes and optical illusions on Saturday, March 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Cultivated Synergy, 2901 Walnut Street. The dancing soirée is about dressing to impress, so be prepared to take photos — and burn one while doing so. If you want to attend, you must request an invite (21+) at impactflow.com/event/electric-avenue-a-holographic-disco-10035.

EXPAND Witness true hand-to-hand combat at the Rocky Mountain Puppet Slam. Courtesy of Katy Williams Design

When’s the last time you supported your local puppeteer community? Possibly never, but you can amend that by checking into the Rocky Mountain Puppet Slam, an evening of fabricated fun hosted by local puppet and props company Katy Williams Design and Open Stage Theatre of Fort Collins. When regional puppeteers you never knew existed entertain in this supreme puppet battle on Saturday, March 9, at Oskar Blues' Black Buzzard, 1624 Market Street, you might see anything from a shadow play to a life-sized Pegasus on stage. The handiwork starts at 7:30 p.m.; admission is free, but suggested donations of $5 to $10 will be happily accepted to finance further slams and the Denver Actors Fund. For more information, go to katywilliamsdesign.com/rmpuppetslam.

Atheists and other religious disbelievers will have the time of their lives when the God Awful Movies podcast with Eli Bosnick, Heath Enwright and Noah Lugeons disproves myths in a live setting, breaking down Christian cinema in atheistic terms for a sympathetic audience. For this episode, they’ll deconstruct the classic 1936 propaganda film Reefer Madness, a hilarious cult favorite among the cannabis underground. Things get reel at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue. Tickets are $45 in advance, with VIP options available; get yours and learn more at theorientaltheater.com.

Sunday, March 10

Anybody can be a Wikipedia contributor, but the vast majority are men. Each year at the Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon, women gather in cities around the world to address this issue and update the website. This year’s local event, hosted by ArtHyve, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, and will include an art installation, performances and workshops. Bring a laptop to the gender-inclusive event, along with ideas for entries that need to be updated or added. Admission is $5 to $10; find tickets and more information at the ArtHyve Facebook page.

Monday, March 11

Head Room Sessions brings Denver’s best artists to the cavernous gallery at Re-Creative Denver to take advantage of the primo acoustics for recording concerts. The 31st edition will include an intimate show by experimental singer-songwriter Jen Korte — who will perform as Lady Gang, her hip-hop-inspired solo project — and DJ and singer-songwriter Felix Fast4ward. Recording starts promptly at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at Re-Creative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive; buy tickets, $5, and more information at the Head Room Sessions Facebook page. If you miss a session — or just want to hear it again — concerts are archived at headroomsessions.com.

Know of an event that belongs on this list? We need information at least three weeks in advance. Send it to editorial@westword.com.