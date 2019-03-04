Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

As the city rebounds from a shivery and snowbound Sunday, expect a fresh flurry of entertainments during the days ahead. Even if monthly billing obligations have devoured your share of discretionary income, the Queen City creative community has your back with another round of shows and celebrations that don't require a cover charge. Bundle up and brave the icy streets for five days of wine-soaked standup comedy, classical music concerts, fine art and and annual tribute to Colorado's most famous Frozen Dead Guy: Here are the five best free events of the week.

Friends of Chamber Music: Trio Arabica and Tafelmusik

Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 p.m.

South High School

Take an elegant sip of a refined Baroque tradition at the Friends of Chamber Music's Coffeehouse Evening concert, a throwback to an era when customers enjoyed world-class performances along with their caffeine fix. Drawing inspiration from the java-slinging concert halls haunted by eighteenth-century artsy types in places like Leipzig and Damascus, Trio Arabica and members of the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra perform the sounds of centuries past on period-appropriate Arabic and European instruments, accompanied by storytelling interludes from narrator Alon Nashman. The concert also includes a spotlight recital from the South High School Orchestra and, of course, plenty of coffee. Admission is free; find more information on the Friends of Chamber Music events calendar.