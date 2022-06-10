Ten Wildflower Hikes to Explore Near Denver

Crested Butte, the San Juans and other mountain destinations are famed for their fields of wildflowers, but you don’t have to travel far for the same effect. This wildflower guide spotlights several nearby hikes with views of alpine lakes, snowy summits, towering red rock formations and vibrant blooms — some of which are currently at their peak, and others that are still to come.
Here are ten must-see wildflower hikes near Denver, with options for every ability level:
Red Rocks Trail to Cherry Gulch Loop
Golden
Easy, 2.9-mile loop
Matthews/Winters Park is just twenty minutes from downtown (traffic depending) and features nearly fourteen miles of multi-use paths. With a bounty of sun exposure, flowers along Red Rocks Trail are currently in bloom, especially on the loop portion of this 2.9-mile route. It’s a great warm-up to hiking season with a mellow 400-foot elevation gain, along with several options to decrease or increase its length. After admiring the views, head back to the trailhead, where you’ll find creekside picnic tables under tall, shady cottonwood trees.
Mount Galbraith Loop via Cedar Gulch Trail
Golden
Moderate, 4.2-mile loop
From winter hiking to wildflower viewing, Mount Galbraith is a year-round favorite. Because of its popularity, parking can be a challenge, but the trailhead is conveniently located around thirty minutes outside of the city. Rise early to take in the scenery, which currently includes orange paintbrush flowers, mountain bluebells and yellow bursts of Western wallflowers. You’ll climb 900 feet along this moderate route, but forested sections provide ideal spots for breaks.
Rawhide Trail and Wrangler's Run Loop
Golden
Easy, 2.4-mile loop
Rawhide Trail and Wrangler’s Run Loop begins on the west side of White Ranch Park, roughly 45 minutes from Denver. But this path feels far from the city, with roaming cattle and wildflower-covered hills that often remain in bloom through September. With an extra half-mile walk, there’s even a backcountry campground, perfect for backpacking beginners and an easy overnight getaway.
Willow Creek Trail
Littleton
Easy, 1.4-mile loop
Drive fifty minutes south to Roxborough State Park to experience Willow Creek Trail — and do so soon, as its wildflowers are currently at their peak. Silvery lupines, purple larkspurs, chokecherry blossoms and many more flower varieties appear along this family-friendly path, as do dramatic red-rock formations. If you’d like to lengthen your hike and get more value out of your $10 daily vehicle pass, tack on South Rim Trail to create a moderate 2.8-mile loop.
Herman Gulch Trail
Silver Plume
Difficult, 6.5 miles out and back
See snowcapped peaks, one of Colorado’s most breathtaking alpine lakes and, come late June, lush wildflower meadows on this picture-perfect trail. Located about an hour from Denver, Herman Gulch is no secret, but is still stunning despite the crowds — which you may be able to avoid on weekdays or by arriving at the crack of dawn. Regardless, don’t sleep in too late, as summer afternoon storms are common and you’ll want to be below treeline before then. Plan for a challenging 1,750-foot elevation gain that’s worth every bit of effort.
Butler Gulch Trail
Empire
Difficult, 5.5 miles out and back
Wildflowers aren’t yet blooming along Butler Gulch Trail, which climbs to an elevation above 12,000 feet. But keep this one in mind for mid- to late summer, as the mountain meadows are incredible, especially along the south ridge. From this high vantage point, an alpine lake can also be seen in the distance. Creek crossings, waterfalls and even old mining relics add to the sights along the trail, which is set about an hour outside of the city.
Sheep Mountain Trail
Loveland
Difficult, 9 miles out and back
Many pass the Sheep Mountain trailhead on their way to Estes Park, unaware of its gorgeous panoramic scenery and vibrant blooms. Purple pasqueflowers and skullcaps, white prickly poppies and many other native plants grow along this steep path, which climbs nearly 3,000 feet in elevation. Turn right at the junction to reach Sheep Mountain and to make the hour-and-fifteen-minute drive extra worthwhile, consider summiting the neighboring Stone Mountain, too.
Devil's Thumb Lake Trail
Nederland
Difficult, 12.1 miles out and back
Like many popular hikes in Nederland, Devil's Thumb Lake is accessed via the Hessie Trailhead. Parking is limited, and on summer weekends, you’ll likely want to catch the free shuttle from town. But once you start moving, you’ll see few crowds on this lesser-trafficked trail, which gradually gains 2,400 feet of elevation across 12.1 miles. It’s a long day hike and more than an hour’s drive from Denver, but absolutely worth visiting in July and August, when the abundant wildflowers are at their peak.
McCullough Gulch Trail
Breckenridge
Difficult, 6.4 miles out and back
Most hikers make this two-hour drive to summit Quandary Peak, one of Colorado’s most popular fourteeners. But the neighboring McCullough Gulch Trail offers equally stunning views, especially during its wildflower season from July through September. Other sights include a rushing waterfall, two alpine lakes and, most likely, local wildlife like pikas, marmots and even the occasional family of mountain goats. Before arriving at the trailhead, where you probably won’t have cellular service, be sure to book your $10 to $20 parking reservation and $7 shuttle ticket.
Cub Lake Loop
Estes Park
Moderate, 6-mile loop
Several hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park feature wildflowers in mid- to late summer, from the iconic water lilies in Nymph Lake to the abundant blooms along Cub Lake Loop. This area on the east side of the park was damaged in the Fern Lake Fire of 2012 — but its wildflowers have rebounded in the fertile soil. Pale-purple clematis, alpine daisies and more pops of color appear on the trail, which frequently sees elk and moose. Expect at least a two-hour drive to the trailhead, and remember to book your $30 timed entry-plus permit with access to Bear Lake Road.