Outside the Box: Black Cube Breaks Barriers With Site-Specific Art

For example,

at the Great Basin Desert in Utah, are set up to be aligned with the sun during summer and winter solstice. If removed from the desert, the piece's context and purpose would be lost.





"This moment in art was really when artists were pushing away from gallery and museum structures and from these big London and New York art scenes and just trying to relate to the land," Stell explains. "So since [Black Cube] comes from this region in the world, we wanted to build off that history."

Black Cube has produced both permanent and temporary installations, while

Black Cube's first program ran in October 2015. It was called "Sophont in Action," by Desirée Holman, a performance dance piece at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

that projected media onto the red sandstone rocks.

