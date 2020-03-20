Black Cube Throws Video Art Contest for Artists Impacted by COVID-19

As many are impacted by coronavirus and its devastating effects, Black Cube nomadic art museum is working to support Colorado-based artists. The nonprofit experimental museum has announced an open call for submissions for video art now through April 10, at which time ten artists will be selected to receive a $200 cash award; their projects will be screened on Black Cube’s Vimeo channel.

The funding is being provided by an emergency grant from the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and a matching donation from local couple and Black Cube supporters Leslie and J. Kent Miller.

“Bonfils-Stanton put together an emergency grant to fund everyone they currently fund,” says Cortney Stell, executive director and founder of Black Cube. “They decided to give unrestricted funding to 43 arts and culture organizations who received funding in the past eighteen months.”

Stell says the pool of available funds for Black Cube is $2,000.

“Instead of using that money for the organization, we want to turn it over to artists in the community, because they’re the ones who are going to feel really pinched,” she says. “It’s not a lot of money, but it’s something. Two hundred dollars can help people with groceries right now.”

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, mass cancellations of art openings, performances and exhibits are affecting both artists and audiences. Stell says the Black Cube Vimeo channel will serve as another platform to showcase art.

“At a time when people are socially isolated, this is a good medium to use and share art from Colorado,” she says, adding that accessibility has always been a priority for Black Cube, and that the audience plays a major factor in this call for submissions. “People are really connected to their phones right now, and especially to social media. We’ll be able to showcase more video-based artwork through that channel.

The Black Cube Vimeo channel launched back in January with the release of Denver artist Jaimie Henthorn’s Cadet Chapel. Since posting Henthorn’s “video hybrid dance project” to the channel, Black Cube has added additional exhibitions and performances, like the 2015 launch of Desirée Holmon’s Sophont in Action at Red Rocks.

The call for video submissions is open now through 11:59 p.m. on April 10, and the guidelines are on the Black Cube website. Stell will then review all submissions and choose the ten awardees by April 14. For more information, visit Black Cube online.