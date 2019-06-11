Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

In the coming days, the Denver literary scene looks at Colorado history, cuisine, politics, career advice and, of course, some damn fine reads, and every one of them has a direct Mile High connection. Here are the five best book-lover events of the week:

Patrick Brower, Killdozer

Tuesday, June 11, 6 p.m.

Old Firehouse Books

232 Walnut Street, Fort Collins

Free

Colorado author Patrick Brower comes to Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins for a reading of his new book, Killdozer: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage. This year is the fifteenth anniversary of that bizarre moment in modern state history when Marv Heemeyer rampaged through Granby in a homemade, 85-ton tank. Brower had a personal stake in the event, as his business was one of the thirteen destroyed. Brower’s book aims to shed light not only on the event, but also on the rash of violence in America and our country’s fact-challenged landscape.

EXPAND PublicAffairs

Emilie Aries, Bossed Up

Thursday, June 13, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

New Denver transplant Emilie Aries comes to the Boulder Book Store to discuss and sign her book Bossed Up: A Grown Woman’s Guide to Getting Your Sh*t Together. Young women today face a changing landscape: an uncertain job market, the pressure to ascend, the fear of burning out. Aries, founder and CEO of the Bossed Up career-support community, draws from timely research and spotlights the stories and experiences of a diverse group of women in showing readers how to craft a happy, healthy and sustainable career. The $5 admission includes $5 off any purchase on the day of the reading.

EXPAND Grove Atlantic

Senator Michael Bennet, The Land of Flickering Lights

Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$28

Presidential candidate and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet brings his new book, The Land of Flickering Lights: Restoring America in an Era of Broken Politics, to the Tattered Cover for a reading and signing. The book sees Senator Bennet lifting the veil on the inner workings of Congress to reveal, as he puts it, “the people, the politics, the motives, the money, the hypocrisy, the stakes, the outcome — the pathological culture of the Capitol and the consequences for us all.” Tickets to the event include a copy of the book and a space in the signing line.

EXPAND Chad Chisholm

Chad Chisholm, Unique Eats and Eateries of Denver

Saturday, June 15, 1 p.m.

Barnes & Noble Bookstore

960 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

Free

Join the Barnes & Noble store on South Colorado Boulevard in welcoming local author, commercial photographer and travel writer Chad Chisholm, who's bringing his new book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Denver, for a discussion and signing. The book delves into the rich history of Denver’s culinary history, all the way up to contemporary experimentation. From campfire cookouts to internationally inspired modern cuisine, this guide offers something for every local palate and preference.

EXPAND Teague Bohlen

Mark Stevens for Gary Reilly, The Legend of Carl Draco, and

Sue Hinkin, Low Country Blood

Monday, June 17, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

The late Denver writer Gary Reilly left us too soon, but he also left a grateful readership a stack of finished but unpublished books. Mark Stevens, president of Rocky Mountain Mystery Writers of America, comes to the Tattered Cover to present Reilly’s latest posthumous novel, The Legend of Carl Draco, a supernatural and streetwise page-turner. Joining Stevens is local author Sue Hinkin, who reads from her new crime thriller, Low Country Blood, for this two-for-one reading and signing.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.