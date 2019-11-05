Book It: The Six Best Literary Events in Denver This Week

Have seconds; there are plenty of literary events to go around this week.

November commences with a movable feast of literary goodness for the Denver book lover, from stories of strong women to superheroes, from weird Westerns to World War II, with a generous helping of indigenous, LGBTQ+ and myriad other valuable perspectives. There’s something on the menu for everyone, so grab a plate and get in line for any of these six events that will sate your hunger for the written word in the coming week.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop

Inside the Writer’s Studio: Julia Alvarez with Kali Fajardo-Anstine

Wednesday, November 6, 7:30 p.m.

University of Denver Newman Center

2344 East Iliff Avenue

$20

University of Denver’s Robert and Judi Newman Center hosts an Inside the Writer’s Studio event connected with the NEA Big Read and Lighthouse Writers Workshop. This on-stage conversation between Julia Alvarez (In the Time of the Butterflies) and Kali Fajardo-Anstine (Sabrina & Corina) will focus on the two authors' artistic processes, their lives as writers, and their responses to questions from the audience. Tickets to the event are available now and going fast.

EXPAND Baen

David Boop, Straight Outta Deadwood

Thursday, November 7, 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble Bookstore

960 South Colorado Boulevard

Free

Local sci-fi writer and editor David Boop hosts a collective signing of his latest weird-Western anthology Straight Outta Deadwood at the Barnes & Noble on Colorado Boulevard. We covered the first anthology in this series (Straight Outta Tombstone) a couple of years back; this celebratory event features the Colorado authors in this iteration's lineup: Alex Acks, Mario Acevedo, Jennifer Campbell-Hicks, Betsy Dornbusch, Travis Heermann, Steven Graham Jones, and Steven Ransic Tem.

EXPAND Feiwel & Friends

Marissa Meyer, Supernova

Thursday, November 7, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$20

New York Times bestselling YA author Marissa Meyer brings the conclusion to her Renegades trilogy to the Tattered Cover for a reading and signing. Supernova is a thrilling epic that brings a close to the story of Nova and Adrian battling the anarchy that threatens Gatlon City. Think superheroes are limited to comic books? Think again, my friends. Tickets to the event include a copy of the book and a place in the autograph line.

EXPAND Punch Drunk Press

Ellie Swensson, salt of us

Thursday, November 7, 7 p.m.

Boulder Creative Collective

2500 47th Street, Boulder

Free

Local poet and activist Ellie Swensson (whom we interviewed just last week) celebrates her new book, salt of us, with Punch Drunk Press at Boulder Creative Collective. In honor of Swensson’s project, and to help build community, there will be a collage-making station where attendees can make art out of printed pages from the book, plus watercolor paints and salt. Come out and celebrate creativity by getting creative yourself.

EXPAND Counterpoint Press

Beth Piatote, The Beadworkers

Friday, November 8, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Beth Piatote, a Nez Perce writer and Berkeley professor, brings her debut collection to BookBar for a special event co-sponsored by At the Inkwell. The pieces in The Beadworkers are stories of the Native Northwest, exploring the inventive and unforgettable pattern of Native American life in the contemporary world. Piatote will be joined in conversation by fellow writers Cristosto Apache and Abigail Chabitnoy.

EXPAND Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Maurice Isserman, The Winter Army

Monday, November 11, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Award-winning author Maurice Isserman (Fallen Giants, Cronkite’s War) brings his new book The Winter Army: The World War II Odyssey of the 10th Mountain Division, America’s Elite Alpine Warriors to the Tattered Cover LoDo for a discussion and signing. It’s the epic story — with deep roots right here in Colorado — of the elite soldiers who broke the last line of German defenses in Italy’s mountains in 1945, spearheading the Allied advance to the Alps and final victory.

