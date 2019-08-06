Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Whiskey tasting and terrorism, a teen-girl road trip, memoirs and novels, random stories and local bookish narratives for a good cause: What do all of these things have in common? They’re your best literary bets for the first full week in August, right here in Denver.

David Marlett, American Red

Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Award-winning storyteller and best-selling author David Marlett comes to the Tattered Cover for a discussion and reading from his new historical thriller, American Red. It’s based on the extraordinary true story of one of the most deadly terrorists in United States history…and if that's not enough, an assortment of American whiskeys will be available for a free sampling. Good books and good whiskey? Yes, please. The event is free, but registration is required.

Brittany Cavallaro & Emily Henry, Hello Girls

Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Critically acclaimed authors Brittany Cavallaro (the Charlotte Holmes series) and Emily Henry (The Love That Split the World and A Million Junes) bring their new collaboration, Hello Girls, to BookBar for a reading, Q&A and signing. Hello Girls is a darkly funny teen novel about two teenage girls who have had enough of the controlling men in their lives — and take their rage to the road to make new lives for themselves.

Inside the Writer’s Studio: Michelle Tea and Esme Weijun Wang

Friday, August 9, 7 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

2001 Colorado Boulevard

$10 Lighthouse members/$20 non-members/discounts available

Lighthouse Writers Workshop teams up with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to present an evening with acclaimed writers Michelle Tea and Esme Weijun Wang. The two authors will read from their award-winning works, discuss their artistic processes and answer questions live on stage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; a book signing will follow the event. Tickets are $10 for Lighthouse members, $20 for non-members, and $5 for students, seniors, teachers and veterans.

Story Roulette: A Night With David Crabb

Friday, August 9, 7 p.m.

The Bakery

2132 Market Street

$15

Storytelling guru David Crabb (The Moth/RISK!) comes to Denver to tell some stories both old and new. But here’s the thing: He doesn’t know which ones to tell. That’s where the audience comes in: Through games, audience participation and possibly ESP, Crabb will tell the stories that the gathered crowd wants to hear. So if the show goes poorly, Crabb wants you to know it’s not really his fault.

Reading & Book Drive at Mutiny

Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

2 South Broadway

$3 suggested donation

Buddy Lit Zine and Mutiny Information Cafe team up to present a reading and book drive designed to support Denver’s mental health community. Readers include Steven Dunn, Tameca Coleman, William Seward Bonnie, Sarah Rodriguez and Mairead Case; there will also be an open mic. Admission is a $3 suggested donation, and please bring books to donate!

