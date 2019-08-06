 


Plenty of authors are heating up the mic this week in Denver's literary scene.EXPAND
Plenty of authors are heating up the mic this week in Denver's literary scene.
Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Teague Bohlen | August 6, 2019 | 5:55am
Whiskey tasting and terrorism, a teen-girl road trip, memoirs and novels, random stories and local bookish narratives for a good cause: What do all of these things have in common? They’re your best literary bets for the first full week in August, right here in Denver.

David Marlett, American Red
Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Award-winning storyteller and best-selling author David Marlett comes to the Tattered Cover for a discussion and reading from his new historical thriller, American Red. It’s based on the extraordinary true story of one of the most deadly terrorists in United States history…and if that's not enough, an assortment of American whiskeys will be available for a free sampling. Good books and good whiskey? Yes, please. The event is free, but registration is required.

Brittany Cavallaro & Emily Henry, Hello Girls
Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Critically acclaimed authors Brittany Cavallaro (the Charlotte Holmes series) and Emily Henry (The Love That Split the World and A Million Junes) bring their new collaboration, Hello Girls, to BookBar for a reading, Q&A and signing. Hello Girls is a darkly funny teen novel about two teenage girls who have had enough of the controlling men in their lives — and take their rage to the road to make new lives for themselves.

Inside the Writer’s Studio: Michelle Tea and Esme Weijun Wang
Friday, August 9, 7 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science
2001 Colorado Boulevard
$10 Lighthouse members/$20 non-members/discounts available
Lighthouse Writers Workshop teams up with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to present an evening with acclaimed writers Michelle Tea and Esme Weijun Wang. The two authors will read from their award-winning works, discuss their artistic processes and answer questions live on stage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; a book signing will follow the event. Tickets are $10 for Lighthouse members, $20 for non-members, and $5 for students, seniors, teachers and veterans.

Story Roulette: A Night With David Crabb
Friday, August 9, 7 p.m.
The Bakery
2132 Market Street
$15
Storytelling guru David Crabb (The Moth/RISK!) comes to Denver to tell some stories both old and new. But here’s the thing: He doesn’t know which ones to tell. That’s where the audience comes in: Through games, audience participation and possibly ESP, Crabb will tell the stories that the gathered crowd wants to hear. So if the show goes poorly, Crabb wants you to know it’s not really his fault.

Reading & Book Drive at Mutiny
Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe
2 South Broadway
$3 suggested donation
Buddy Lit Zine and Mutiny Information Cafe team up to present a reading and book drive designed to support Denver’s mental health community. Readers include Steven Dunn, Tameca Coleman, William Seward Bonnie, Sarah Rodriguez and Mairead Case; there will also be an open mic. Admission is a $3 suggested donation, and please bring books to donate!

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.

