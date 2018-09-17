 


Radha Agrawal brings Belong to the Boulder Bookstore on September 20
Radha Agrawal brings Belong to the Boulder Bookstore on September 20
radhaagrawal.com

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Teague Bohlen | September 17, 2018 | 7:45am
AA

It’s a big week for the Colorado literary scene, anchored with the ZEE JLF Jaipur Literary Festival in Boulder, a massive and impressive collective of writers and thinkers from all over the world. Add to that a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist warning America of the danger ahead, a reach toward community and a sense of belonging, some mind-bending fiction, a beginning-of the week cold beer and maybe an end-of-the-week brew too. In the midst of all those ales, here are your best bookish bets.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week
Basic Books

John Holl, Drink Beer, Think Beer
Wednesday, September 19, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Denver sure loves its beer—which is why award-winning journalist and beer expert John Holl is coming to the Mile-High city to talk about his new book, Drink Beer, Think Beer: Getting to the Bottom of Every Pint. It’s a thoughtful and witty guide to understanding and enjoying beer, drawing on history, economics, and interviews with industry insiders.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This WeekEXPAND
Simon & Schuster

Chris Hedges, America: The Farewell Tour
Thursday, September 20, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Chris Hedges comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign his new book America: The Farewell Tour. It’s a profound and provocative examination of our nation in crisis, where unemployment, de-industrialization, and a general hopelessness and malaise have resulted in an epidemic of despair. Hedges argues that neither political party – now both embroiled in corporate interests – addresses the systemic problem. The book is a poignant cry to jolt America out of its complacency while there’s still time.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This WeekEXPAND
Workman Publishing

Radha Agrawal, Belong
Thursday, September 20, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Bookstore
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$5
How does one become part of a community? How does community itself start and thrive? Radha Agrawal embarked on a journey that resulted in cofounding Daybreaker, a phenomenon that brought thousands of people together at the crack of dawn in order to meet and communicate and rebuild a sense of belonging. Agrawal comes to the Boulder Bookstore to talk about the resulting book, Belong, which serves as a creative blueprint for bringing connectedness back into our lives.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This WeekEXPAND
Grove Press, Black Cat

Ruth Joffre, Night Beast
Saturday, September 22, 5 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Author Ruth Joffre comes to BookBar to read from and sign her new short-story collection, Night Beast, a mind-bending, genre-hopping debut from an important new voice in American fiction. Joffre is joined by CU Denver fiction professor Joanna Luloff (another important voice in American fiction who we interviewed this past summer), reading from her latest book Remind Me Again What Happened. It’s an embarrassment of literary riches, BookBar style.

A shot from the Festival's inaugural year in Boulder.
A shot from the Festival's inaugural year in Boulder.
Jaipur Literary Festival

ZEE JLF (Jaipur Literary Festival) at Boulder
September 21 to 23
Boulder Public Library
1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Free
The “greatest literary show on Earth” returns to Boulder for the fourth year, inviting participants to examine the human experience through the reflections and imaginations of distinguished contemporary authors across the globe. Writers and thinkers from the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe will gather at the Boulder Public Library for the Jaipur Literary Festival Boulder to take part in conversations about life and society, economics and the arts, equity and freedom, and the care of our planet. I’ll be interviewing Boulder novelist John Shors as part of Sunday’s schedule, and Laura Pritchett is among the participants as well. Join us in welcoming the rest of the literary world to our corner of the globe.

Do you have an event you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where he serves as fiction editor for Copper Nickel and faculty adviser for the student newspaper, The Sentry. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014.

