Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

It’s a big week for the Colorado literary scene, anchored with the ZEE JLF Jaipur Literary Festival in Boulder, a massive and impressive collective of writers and thinkers from all over the world. Add to that a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist warning America of the danger ahead, a reach toward community and a sense of belonging, some mind-bending fiction, a beginning-of the week cold beer and maybe an end-of-the-week brew too. In the midst of all those ales, here are your best bookish bets.

Basic Books

John Holl, Drink Beer, Think Beer

Wednesday, September 19, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Denver sure loves its beer—which is why award-winning journalist and beer expert John Holl is coming to the Mile-High city to talk about his new book, Drink Beer, Think Beer: Getting to the Bottom of Every Pint. It’s a thoughtful and witty guide to understanding and enjoying beer, drawing on history, economics, and interviews with industry insiders.

EXPAND Simon & Schuster

Chris Hedges, America: The Farewell Tour

Thursday, September 20, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Chris Hedges comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign his new book America: The Farewell Tour. It’s a profound and provocative examination of our nation in crisis, where unemployment, de-industrialization, and a general hopelessness and malaise have resulted in an epidemic of despair. Hedges argues that neither political party – now both embroiled in corporate interests – addresses the systemic problem. The book is a poignant cry to jolt America out of its complacency while there’s still time.