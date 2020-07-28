 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
This Buffalo Exchange store is closed for an investigation.EXPAND
This Buffalo Exchange store is closed for an investigation.
Kyle Harris

Buffalo Exchange's Todd Colletti Out After Sexual-Assault Accusations

Kyle Harris | July 28, 2020 | 11:13am
AA

Secondhand fashion chain Buffalo Exchange has removed Todd Colletti, owner of the Colorado franchise stores, from his duties and association with the company after an Instagram account called Buffalo in the Room recently began posting stories from people accusing him of various crimes and misdeeds. The Arizona-based company has pledged to investigate the claims. But in the meantime, the Denver Police Department is also looking into accusations.

Posts accused Colletti of everything from sexual and physical assault to distribution of cocaine and alcohol to minors, creating a "cult-like environment" with drug-fueled underground parties in the basement of the shop at 51 Broadway, sexually harassing his workers, refusing to pay bar tabs and making misogynistic, ableist, racist and trans-phobic remarks to customers and employees.

Some of the graphic and detailed stories allege that he provided cocaine and coerced employees into using it after-hours, then took them back to his home for hot-tub parties, where he sexually assaulted them.

Related Stories

The survivors are anonymous, as is the person or people running the Instagram site, who told Westword that around seventy survivors have offered testimonies about Colletti's predatory behavior.

The Buffalo Exchange store at 51 Broadway.EXPAND
The Buffalo Exchange store at 51 Broadway.
Kyle Harris

Several people reached out to Westword to confirm the stories that they had shared on the site.

Marijuana Deals Near You

One woman who requested anonymity says that she was sexually assaulted by Colletti in August 2017 and held in his home for over 36 hours, during which time she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. "This is a repeated pattern of behavior by Todd and often 100 percent excused or ignored by his male employees who aren’t affected by it,” she told Westword.

Neither Buffalo Exchange headquarters nor Colletti have responded to requests for comment. But as of early today, July 28, the Buffalo Exchange Colorado Facebook page has this message at the top:

Effective immediately, Todd Colletti has been released of his responsibilities and associations from The Buffalo Exchange of Colorado. Our stores will be closed Tuesday, July 28th until further notice, impending investigation.

We have strongly believed in the values of community and are left heartbroken. The hearts of our staff mourn alongside you. We want to thank you all for your support through the years and in believing in our message for the Denver and Boulder communities.

We will resolve these issues and invite you to join us in moving forward [to] build a more positive community. We'll be in touch soon.  

The Buffalo Exchange of Colorado stores at 51 Broadway and 226 East 13th Avenue in Denver, as well as the Boulder store at 1813 Pearl Street, will be closed until Saturday, August 1, according to a letter from the company posted on the buffalo.in.the.room Instagram. Employees will be paid for the hours they were signed up to work.

And the Denver Police Department has confirmed that it's interested in the allegations. "We are aware of the Instagram page," says a DPD spokesperson. "If anyone on that page would like to report what happened to them or what they witnessed, we encourage them to call 720-913-2000."

This story has been updated to reflect the Denver Police Department's involvement.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.