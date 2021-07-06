CHAC Ignites Conversation Between Generations of Chicano Artists

A welded sculpture by Alfredo Cardenas, whose work will be on display in Storytelling in Sculpture , part of a series of exhibitions called Generations .

Over forty years ago, Chicano and Latino artists in the Denver area recognized the importance of establishing a community presence in the face of an overwhelmingly white-dominated art world. A group of artists came together and founded the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council in 1978 and opened a long-running gallery space on Santa Fe Drive, where these artists could support and spotlight each other's work.

During the pandemic and because of the rapid development of the Art District on Santa Fe, the gallery was forced to shutter. Now it's on the move, looking for a new brick-and-mortar gallery, and offering its programming at venues around town. The profound legacy of CHAC’s work is carried on in the distinctive portfolios and careers of younger generations of artists, who borrow motifs from their elders' works — and just as often depart from those styles to birth hybrid creations.

Wanting to pay tribute to Chicano/Latino elders who paved the way for younger artists today, Alicia Cardenas —who is also the owner of Sol Tribe, a tattoo art shop — petitioned the leadership at CHAC to guest-curate a series of shows. They agreed. The three-part Generations: An Intergenerational Art Show, co-sponsored by CHAC and Transforming Creatives, opens Tuesday, July 6 and will host exhibitions through the end of September at the RiNo Art District coworking space Converge Denver. An opening reception takes place on July 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Each month, the exhibit will spotlight two artists working in similar mediums, one older and one younger. In July, the Generations exhibit will showcase ceramicist and sculptor Cal Duran and sculptor Alfredo Cardenas for Storytelling in Sculpture, a show that interrogates the relationship between narrative and form.

Duran, who grew up in Colorado and employs ancient processes in his work, sees art as a way to access “his indigenous ancestors… where an emotional spinning vortex of artisans, craft-makers, mud-dwellers, star-makers, dream-weavers and earth-brothers and sisters paved the way” for his creative energy. Born in 1942 in Denver, Alfredo, Alicia’s father, welds sheet metal and draws inspiration from pre-Columbian Mexican and Aztec art.

A sculpture by Denver artist Cal Duran. Cal Duran

In August, an exhibit in the series will take on the rich history of Denver muralism and how today's artists are carrying on that legacy. The Art District on Santa Fe, the previous home of CHAC’s gallery, harbors around thirty historic Chicano murals, a testament to the artistic footprint of Denver’s mural movement of the 1960s and '70s, when Denver was building its reputation as a major center of Chicano muralism and artistic expression.

Jher Clark, a longtime figure in Denver’s underground art scene and an acclaimed tattoo artist, and Emmanuel Martinez, a pioneering Colorado muralist and civil rights activist, will also have a dialogue through their works displayed throughout the month.

Finally, in September, Alicia’s own paintings will be shown side-by-side with metarealist and neo-pre-Columbian artist Stevon Lucero. Lucero, who has been painting for 56 years, is currently working on over twenty pieces simultaneously and expects to exhibit some of these in September.

“The work I’m doing now is more metaphysical stuff — it’s stronger in terms of its intellectual, spiritual content. It’s telling the viewer, if you want a pretty picture, go elsewhere; if you want to see something that is trying to make you think, that’s what I meant,” Lucero says. The primary concern of his paintings, he says, is the “inner spirit,” and he thinks of each as a “spiritual visual metaphor.” Lucero, one of the original founders of CHAC, has had a huge influence on Alicia's own artwork.

In addition to the exhibit itself, organizers of the exhibit will record interviews with artists and upload the conversations on Converge’s website. Alicia sees these interviews as an opportunity to build an oral tradition and oral history, ”something that has not been valued by this culture very much, but is very important to Indigenous people,” she says.

“After COVID, we lost a lot of people. We lost elders in the Navajo Nation…in Italy…across the country. And when we lose our elders, we lose oral history. We lose the songs, and we lose the stories, because these things aren’t being written down and because this culture doesn’t value elders,” Alicia continues. Interviewing these artists presents an opportunity to rectify the archival silence.

Her passion for cultivating intergenerational dialogue among Chicano artists stems in part from her feeling that elders in her community are being unfairly cast aside.

“This is something common in our culture right now, where we kind of throw out our elders and don’t give them the space and time they deserve, because they’re not on Instagram,” she says. “It breaks my heart every day that there are artists out there who are not participating in Instagram or social media that are not ‘relevant,’ and my mission and core value is that the fact that I can sell a painting and make money off of it — or I can exhibit a painting right now — is because of the work that my dad’s generation did.

What message would Lucero have for the broader community about art?

Lucero is disappointed that Chicano artists are still shafted by collectors and buyers in favor of work created by white artists. As CHAC searches for a new home, he offers the following message about the Chicano community's art.

“Tell people to support it," he says. “You pay the plumber, you pay the electrician, you pay your car mechanic, and you pay him big bucks — but you won’t buy a piece of art."

Generations: An Intergenerational Art Show, co-sponsored by CHAC and Transforming Creatives, runs July 6 to September 30 at Converge Denver, 3327 Brighton Boulevard. The opening reception takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., on July 9, at the same location. The Chicano Arts and Humanities Council will also host some classes over the following months to fundraise for its future; for more information, visit CHAC online.