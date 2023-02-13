Support Us

Chelsea Handler to Headline SeriesFest at Red Rocks

February 13, 2023 10:08AM

Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler Mike Rosenthal
Chelsea Handler is coming to Red Rocks! The comedian will headline the closing night of SeriesFest: Season 9 on May 10. Presale tickets to SeriesFest go on sale Wednesday, February 15, at 10 a.m., with all tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 17.

"We are ecstatic to announce a very special night of comedy at Red Rocks featuring the one-and-only Chelsea Handler,” says Randi Kleiner, SeriesFest CEO and co-founder, in an announcement. “Not only does Chelsea exemplify the best in stand-up comedy, highlighted by her recent Netflix special, this event will also be ground-breaking as it will be the first time a female comedian will headline at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre!"

Handler will be joined at Red Rocks by other exceptional comedians, who will be announced at a later date.
SeriesFest, which runs from May 5-11, is a nonprofit that has hosted its annual Denver festival dedicated to the best in television productions at Sie FilmCenter, Red Rocks and more since it was founded in 2015.

Want a trip back in time? Check out Westword's interview with Chelsea Handler from back in 2008, when she was making her mark with her talk show, Chelsea Lately.
