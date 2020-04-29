Cherry Creek Arts, Dragon Boat Festivals Canceled for 2020

And the hits keep on coming. Two more casualties of coronavirus were just revealed: The Cherry Creek Arts Festival and the Dragon Boat Festival, which both planned big anniversary celebrations this year, won't hold events in 2020.

Earlier this week, PrideFest announced it was going virtual in June, and the Greeley Stampede won't be stampeding into northern Colorado next month, either.

On April 29, CherryArts announced that it's canceling the thirtieth annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival, which had originally been scheduled for July 3 through July 5.

“It is with great sadness that we share the difficult decision made by the CherryArts board of directors to cancel the 2020 Cherry Creek Arts Festival," said Tara Brickell, executive director and CEO of Cherry Arts, in announcing the cancellation. "This decision was made after weeks of careful deliberation about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19 and was informed by City of Denver and State of Colorado public health officials. As an event that relies on the regional and national travel of artists and hosts over 330,000 people, we are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of artists and our community during this time of social distancing."

The thirtieth-anniversary celebration has been moved to July 2-4, 2021; artists juried into the 2020 show will have the option of participating in that event or receiving a full refund for this year and then having the opportunity to reapply next year. In the meantime, the nonprofit CherryArts will continue the year-round activities it sponsors connected with the festival, including the virtual Art Shop, where you can buy the work of fest artists (with proceeds going to the artists), and a learning page for students and families. Find out more at cherryarts.org.

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival would have been celebrating its twentieth anniversary at Sloan's Lake on July 25 and 26, but the CDBF board revealed on April 28 that it's not hosting this year's event: "It is critical that we prioritize the health, safety and welfare of our community during these unprecedented times. This decision was not made lightly. We hope to bring our annual celebration of Asian and Asian American heritage back in 2021."

Find out more about the fest's "Keep the Boats Afloat" campaign at cdbf.org.