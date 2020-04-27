Denver PrideFest Going Virtual June 20-21

And the hits just keep on coming.

The 2020 PrideFest, which is still slated for June 20-21, is now going virtual, Rex Fuller, CEO of the Center on Colfax, announced today, April 27.

Even though the announcement coincided with the first day of Colorado reopening for business, the state is not reopening to large public gatherings, and PrideFest isn't the first big event to announce changes in order to accommodate concerns about the spread of coronavirus...and it won't be the last.

“We exhausted every option before making this decision, including postponing the event to later in the summer, which just wasn’t possible,” explains Fuller in announcing the move. “Although we will miss the energy of an in-person gathering, protecting the safety and health of the attendees, staff and volunteers who make PrideFest so special is paramount. Instead of just canceling Pride, which means so much to so many, we are working hard to create a variety of opportunities for our community to connect and celebrate virtually.”

PrideFest, which has been going for 45 years, is the largest such celebration in the Rocky Mountain region, typically drawing close to half a million people over two days in Civic Center Park and raising over a million dollars for the Center, whose office at 1301 East Colfax Avenue is closed, but whose work helping the LGBTQ community continues.

So while there won't be a physical PrideFest this year, the fundraising will continue, though the Center has reduced its hoped-for take to just $100,000, which will be raised through a virtual parade, a virtual 5K, virtual entertainment (including a dance party), a Pride decorating contest and other online events.

For more information on the virtual PrideFest, go to denverpride.org. For more on the Center’s resources, visit lgbtqcolorado.org.